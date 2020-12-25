WATSONTOWN — Staff and residents alike of both the Watsontown and Milton Nursing and Rehabilitation Centers will soon be receiving COVID-19 vaccinations, according to an attorney representing the centers. Both nursing centers have had outbreaks of the virus this year.
Attorney Steven D. Weiner said a COVID-19 vaccination clinic will be held by CVS Omnicare Tuesday, Dec. 29, at the Watsontown center. Both staff and residents will be vaccinated.
"In conjunction with either CVS or Walgreens, it is my current understanding that such vaccinations will commence at the Milton facility on Jan. 6," Weiner said.
He also provided an update on the status of the Watsontown center, which has been in the midst of a COVID-19 outbreak since late November.
According to Weiner there have been no new cases of COVID-19 diagnosed in residents at the center since Dec. 8.
"Although several staff also tested positive following the outbreak and were unable to work for certain periods of time, our staff as a whole continued to work effectively and efficiently throughout, supporting the needs of our residents and each other," he said.
According to the nursing center's website, 73 of the 97 residents to test positive for COVID-19 have recovered. In addition, 52 of the 66 staff members to test positive have returned to work.
The facility has a capacity of 125 residents.
Weiner previously reported that 15 residents have died since contracting COVID-19. Since then, he said there have been nine additional deaths.
"Many declined treatment as they were previously on comfort care/DNR (do not resuscitate) provisions per their wishes," he added.
Weiner said the Pennsylvania Department of Health conducted three regulatory inspections at the Watsontown facility in December, and all were "deficiency free."
As of Wednesday, Dec. 30, Weiner said the center will no longer have any residents in "red zone isolation" due to a COVID-19 diagnosis.
"Watsontown continues to collaborate with its clinical partners," Weiner said. "Those residents who met criteria received monoclonal antibody infusion therapy in conjunction with the Geisinger Mobile Paramedic Unit."
