LEWISBURG — Another step toward eliminating the Union County debt service tax was cleared Tuesday by Union County commissioners.
The board approved a special warranty deed and conveyance of 163.95 acres of Great Stream Commons to developer PNK P2. The resolution passed 3-0 and also affirmed a settlement statement and resolution approving the sale and all other documents related to it.
Jeff Reber, commissioner chair, noted sale of another portion of the industrial park was still pending. He added a similar conveyance of ownership to River Run Foods would lead to the elimination of the debt service tax.
The tax, reduced to 0.47 mills for 2022, was originally levied for the purchase of the industrial park in Gregg Township. The recent tax reduction in the current fiscal year’s budget came after sales were wrapped up in 2021.
A resolution was also approved by commissioners which authorized the Union County Higher Education Facilities Financing Authority (UCHEFFA) to refinance $29.4 million in Bucknell University debt. The resolution, approved by a 2-1 vote, would shift bonds to tax-exempt status.
Commissioner Stacy Richards, who cast the dissenting vote, conceded that money would be saved by bond holders. But Richards noted there were other institutions which could benefit “far more” than the private university.
Attorney Terry Light represented UCHEFFA and noted the county would not receive about $192,000 with the shift.
UCHEFFA was begun in 1991 and is the authority which helps facilitate university projects by issuing bonds. Its board is appointed by county commissioners.
