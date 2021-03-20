SHAMOKIN DAM — A noted consultant forecast huge economic gains by the end of 2021 but lingering challenges this spring.
Anirban Basu, Sage Policy Group chairman and CEO, explained that his work focusses on household psychology or confidence. The University of Michigan Index of Consumer Sentiment, he said, was predictable.
"Right now consumers remain ill at ease," Basu said. "Of course, they are waitng for their vaccinations in many cases, they are still seeing evidence of lockdowns, many restaurants are not operating nearly at full capacity (as) they are not allowed to and gasoline prices have been rising recently."
But in spite of current troubles, extreme for some families," Basu affirmed that many "household balance sheets" are in very good shape."
Savings rates are up, Basu said, a trend he attributed to stimulus checks, jobs or extended unemployment compensation. The demand side of the economy is thus building up, he said, as those savings may not easily be spent.
"The issue in the immediate short term is on the supply side," Basu said. "You still have lockdown measures and businesses in many cases are not that confident. In fact, they are not that confident enough to expand operations right now."
Basu, keynote speaker at the Greater Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce annual Economic and Strategy Forecast, concluded that it was time for business owners to expand if they have the wherewithal to do so.
"I'm telling you right now the latter half of this year is going to be absolutely spectacular for economic growth including in the form of stepped-up consumer spending," he said.
However, Basu explained that the government was deeply involved in the current economy. Deficit spending may soon catch the attention of "deficit hawks" in the government.
But inflation was a concern of audience members and acknowledged by Basu.
"As we move from the pandemic state to the post-pandemic world, the supply side of the economy, the supply chains, are not prepared to deal with the surge of demand to come," he said. "I think we're going to see more inflation into 2022. You're seeing the bond markets respond today."
Accordingly, Basu recommended making vacation plans as soon as possible. Airfare and lodging prices were almost certain to bounce back from current lows.
Basu added that business learned during the pandemic that employees could be more productive when working at home. Office space, built up before the crisis, may not be in as great a demand. Commercial real estate may thus take longer to recover unless the need for data centers is considered.
Suburban and rural areas could see growth as people may not need to live in larger cities to pursue careers. Basu said areas with high quality of life, strong educational institutions and low crime will be seen favorably.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.