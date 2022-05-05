Race tire shortage impacting local tracks

SELINSGROVE — An industry which has an estimated $2.5 billion impact on Pennsylvania’s economy is being stymied by supply chain issues.
Selinsgrove Speedway General Manager Steve Inch said a shortage of race car tires is a mounting concern for tracks, teams and series which compete across the commonwealth and beyond.
Both the Hoosier Racing Tire and American Racer tire companies recently issued press releases addressing the concerns surrounding the shortage.
Scott Junod, director of Racing at American Racer, noted in the release that the tire supply has deteriorated since mid December.
“The worldwide nylon fabric shortage has not improved and may have worsened somewhat,” Junod stated. “We are also experiencing some intermittent shortages of certain chemicals needed in our products.”
Joerg Burflen, president of Hoosier Racing Tire, noted in that company’s release an inventory deficit and increased market demand.
“The depletion of inventory stock throughout the supply chain, coupled with continued increase in demand for product, has resulted in little improvement to the supply shortages,” he stated. “We will work with our distribution partners as well as individual customers to find solutions in the months to come, but we do have to inform you that you may see tire supply shortages throughout 2022.”
Junod, in the press release, advised customers to stay in contact with their distributors for the most up-to-date information.
“We are searching for any and all options to solve this problem,” he stated.
The Bloomsburg Fair Raceway announced tonight’s USAC East Coast Sprint Car race — along with winged 358/360 sprint cars scheduled to compete at the track — has been canceled due to the shortage. In a social media release, the raceway stressed that only tonight’s event has been canceled.
The United Racing Club (URC) — which competed this past weekend at Selinsgrove — announced the cancelation of its race scheduled for Friday, May 6, at Bedford Speedway, due to the shortage.
“Until our teams can secure tires we are on a week-by-week schedule,” the series stated, in a social media post. “Our next scheduled race is May 20 at Big Diamond Speedway and we are hoping our teams will have tires by then.”
Inch said he remained in constant contact with URC officials, leading up to this past weekend’s race.
“We reached out to URC and said ‘everybody has to be transparent, we are going to have to have enough cars to put on a race,’” Inch said. “They were concerned about what was going to happen after this weekend.”
While Selinsgrove has not had to cancel any races due to the shortage, Inch said it did impact the number of teams which turned out to compete in an April 24 410 sprint car race held at the track.
“We were expecting a number of other teams to be there,” he said. “They basically told us, with the tire shortage, it prevented some teams from competing that night. It’s understandable... It’s unfortunate.”
Inch noted that Selinsgrove has a relationship with Hoosier, which he described as being the primary tire manufacturer of sprint car and late model racing tires.
“All the tire companies appear to be dealing with the same issues, as far as supply issues and labor issues,” Inch said.
He understands both Hoosier and American Racer are in the process of ramping up production.
“The big question is ‘how many tires are they going to be able to produce?’” Inch said. “Is that going to fill the backlog that everyone is experiencing, not just in Pennsylvania, but across the country?”
Robert Johnson, director of Government Affairs for the United States Motorsports Association, credited the tire companies with their efforts throughout the shortage.
“They are trying,” he said. “They know the price range for race teams... They are trying as best they can to not move their prices up too much... They are making a good-faith effort, knowing the cost of racing.”
He also noted that problems getting materials to manufacture tires — as well as labor-related issues — has led to the shortage.
“American Racer, for example, was looking for staff,” Johnson said. “They were having a challenge getting staff on board.”
He expects the shortage could have more of an impact on racing teams and tracks in June and July.
Johnson said the topic has been discussed in conference calls with race tracks from across Pennsylvania.
“We don’t have an easy solution to it,” Johnson said. “It should work itself out, over time, with supply and demand... It’s challenging trying to find a short-term answer.”
“It’s going to be a challenge all year long,” Inch said. “Everyone is going to have to be transparent in this, so we know week-to-week, month-to-month where everyone stands with this... It seems to be affecting the sprint car teams more than the late model teams.”
To date, he said more sprint car races than late model car events have been contested across Pennsylvania.
“The late model teams still have some inventory, Hoosier even has the inventory,” Inch said. “We haven’t reached a crisis.”
He expects a major late model race scheduled for May 14 at Selinsgrove to be held as planned.
“I don’t think (the shortage) is going to be a concern for us until we get to May 21,” Inch said, noting that the USAC East Coast Sprint Car Series is scheduled to compete at Selinsgrove on that date.
PASS 305 Sprint Cars and limited late models are also on the schedule for May 21.
“Hopefully by then, Hoosier and these other tire manufacturers will have an opportunity to catch up and get more inventory back into the market,” Inch said.
At some tracks, Johnson said rules surrounding tire usage are being changed. Teams being asked to use the same tires for practice and in races. He noted several rules changes have been implemented at Jennerstown Speedway, in Somerset County, where teams use American Racer tires.
Racing’s economic impact
Johnson said a study conducted by his organization in 2021 found that auto racing has a $2.5 billion economic impact on Pennsylvania.
“This is why resolving the tire issue... and bringing the supply chain back into play here is important for racing in the state,” he said. “Look at the numbers... You have a $2.5 billion industry, 21,000 jobs, direct and indirect, from racing in Pennsylvania. It’s significant.”
Johnson said economic research professors at Washington and Jefferson College near Pittsburgh led the study.
“There are nearly 100 (race) tracks in Pennsylvania, of all types,” he said. “Pennsylvania is famous for the Selinsgroves, we’re famous for dirt track racing. We have famous tracks all over the state.”
Every type of track was evaluated as part of the study, as well as the approximately 5,000 Pennsylvania-based race teams.
“When you go to a Selinsgrove on a Saturday or Sunday night, you have a dirt track, but a lot of funding is in the cars, the race tracks, the teams,” he said. “We evaluated all of that.”
According to Johnson, the study also found there are 3 million race fans across Pennsylvania.
“That rivals any of the Philadelphia or Pittsburgh professional sports teams, that number,” he said. “That (3 million) includes motocross, this is all racing.”
In addition to the tracks which host weekly racing events, Johnson said the study included a look at the impact of facilities which host national touring series.
Most notably, he pointed to Pocono Raceway — which hosts one race per year for the NASCAR Cup series — and Maple Grove Raceway near Reading. That facility hosts a national NHRA drag racing event.
Johnson noted that Maple Grove Raceway was recently purchased by the Koretsky family.
“They have made upgrades to the facility,” he said. “That’s a premiere facility in Pennsylvania.”
Johnson pointed to a drag strip in Ohio which recently took creative measures to address one component of the national labor shortage.
“We have a couple of tracks (in Western Pennsylvania) that are concerned about their EMS and paramedic services,” he said. “This gets back to labor issues.”
Due to a shortage of workers, Johnson said Summit Motorsports Park — drag racing track in Ohio — was having difficulty finding providers. To address the challenge, he said the track provided sponsorship to a health care provider in that region, which in exchange agreed to supply EMS workers for race weekends.
Johnson is exploring the possibility of trading sponsorship for EMS services between a major health care provider and tracks in Western Pennsylvania in need of emergency providers for racing events.
The impacts of inflation
Like nearly every other area of society, Inch said inflation is impacting race tracks and teams. He said the cost of insurance, electricity, fuel and food for track concession stands has skyrocketed.
“It seems like crowds are down, in general, at all the tracks,” Inch said. “We believe the high gas prices, inflation, are certainly a hindrance to people getting out and traveling to the races.
“It’s also affected the race teams,” he continued. “It costs a lot of money to run those (race car) transporters around, with high diesel costs... People are picking and choosing what they can do, while we are facing these uncertain times.”
Inch said fans must understand the tire shortage is real, along with increasing costs being faced by race tracks and teams.
“At this time, we don’t have any plans of canceling any races,” Inch said. “There may have to be some schedule changes at area race tracks down the road. All the tracks want to put on a good show for the fans. That involves having a fair turnout of race teams.”
