NORTHUMBERLAND — Service Electric Cablevision has announced speed increases for many of its residential Internet tiers, including 2 Gbps download speeds. Beginning Nov. 1, the company is making the following speed upgrades at no additional cost: 50M increases to 100M; 100M increases to 200M; 200M increases to 300M; 300M increases to 400M; 500M increases to 600M; 1.5 Gig increases to 2 Gig.
Customers may begin enjoying the speed upgrades with a quick cable modem reset by disconnecting/reconnecting the power cord from the back of their modem. Some customers may need to upgrade their equipment to receive the faster speeds.
