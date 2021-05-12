WILLIAMSPORT — Lycoming College will hold two commencement ceremonies at the close of the 2020-21 academic year, one ceremony for the Class of 2021, and another ceremony for the Class of 2020, which has not yet been able to celebrate with an in-person commencement due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Class of 2021 ceremony will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 15, while the Class of 2020 will celebrate at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 22. Both events will observe COVID-19 safety protocols and are invitation only.
Live streams will be available for those unable to attend in-person.
In a time-honored tradition, Lycoming College graduates of both classes will pass through the Oliver Sterling Metzler Gate — the only time that students are permitted to walk through the gate — as they process toward commencement exercises.
Additionally, both ceremonies will be conducted outdoors on the historic Fultz quad, rain or shine.
During the Class of 2021 ceremony, Stanley W. Sloter, a member of the Class of 1980 and chair of the Lycoming College Board of Trustees, will be awarded an honorary Doctor of Humane Laws degree.
Sloter has served the college as a member of the board since 2004 and as chair from 2015-2021.
Sloter, along with his wife Joey, also a member of the Class of 1980, established the Sloter Endowed Chair in Entrepreneurship at Lycoming College to help formulate a distinctive academic program in entrepreneurship. The new position and field of study has exposed students to accelerated learning in entrepreneurship and helped them develop the skills needed to start a business and better understand it as a career option.
Graduating senior Jalen P. Williams will deliver the senior greeting for the Class of 2021. A criminal justice major with a minor in sociology, Williams hails from Annapolis, Md. He has served the student body and Lycoming College the last two years as president of the Student Senate.
Dan Egan will deliver the senior greeting for the Class of 2020 ceremony. A business administration and corporate communication double major, Egan began his career at iPipeline, a life insurance and financial services provider, as a tier 1 support analyst. While at Lycoming, Egan was a member of the varsity football team, both as a player and as team manager. Egan was also active in theatre and worked as an admissions tour guide.
