MILTON — An organization which provides food to between 500 and 700 pets per month is preparing for its largest annual fundraiser.
The seventh annual Arthur’s Pet Pantry Bone Hunt will be held from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 3, at Ye Olde Meeting Place, Route 405 just north of Milton.
A blessing of the animals will take place at 1:20 p.m., with the hunt starting at 1:30.
The event will include food trucks, and craft and direct-sale vendors.
Grace Knapp, secretary for Arthur’s Pet Pantry, said the fundraiser brings in approximately $500 for the organization each year.
“It is actually our biggest fundraiser of the year,” Knapp said. “Last year was the first year we included vendors. Prior to that, it was a hunt for dogs.”
This year, 18 vendors and five food trucks are expected to participate.
“It took on a life of its own last year and it has grown even more this year,” Knapp said. “I can’t say enough how happy I am to see that it’s growing.”
Funds are raised through vendor fees, the sale of merchandise, a basket raffle, and a percentage of food sold by the food trucks.
“We are a 501c3, everything by donation,” Knapp said. “Donations have been down since the (COVID-19) pandemic... It’s been a little bit of a challenge.”
In addition to the fundraising aspect of the event, Knapp said it will feature a blessing of the animals by Pastor Ricky Phillips, and a bone hunt.
She noted the blessing is an important part of the event.
“It’s something special we thought we could do for the dogs and for the families,” Knapp said. “We’re all animal lovers. We want them to feel like it’s special for them.”
Proper Centers for Disease Control (CDC) guidelines will be followed during the event. All dogs must be leashed, and only one family member per dog will be permitted on the field during the hunt.
All money raised will be used to buy pet food for low-income families.
“On average, we can help feed between 500 and 700 animals per month,” Knapp said. “It’s nothing for me, in one distribution, to do 150 to 200 animals.
“Each (family) gets about 4 pounds of dry (pet) food, whether it be dog or cat,” she continued. “We give them four to five cans of moist food. It would be about a week’s worth of food for each family.”
Distributions of food are held: 10 a.m. to noon on the second Thursday of each month at 71 Bower St., Montgomery; 9 to 11 a.m. on the third Wednesday of each month at 3200 Johnson Mill Road, Mazeppa; and 9 to 11 a.m. on the third Saturday of each month at Trinity United Methodist Church, 300 Sixth St., Northumberland.
Arthur’s Pet Pantry accepts financial contributions and donations of pet food.
“We have (pet food) donation bins all around the local area, between Union, Snyder and Northumberland counties,” Knapp said. “What we don’t get in donations, there are some months we have to go out and purchase (pet) food.”
She offered thanks to those who contribute to Arthur’s Pet Pantry.
“We appreciate the community support,” Knapp said. “Without the community support, we couldn’t do what we do.”
