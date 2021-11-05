Geisinger: 100% of current staff meet COVID vaccination policy

DANVILLE — Geisinger has announced that 100% of its current staff have met its COVID-19 vaccine policy, which was announced in late August.
About 150 employees — less than 1% of Geisinger’s workforce — were terminated this week after they did not meet the vaccine requirement, the health care organization said.
Geisinger required that all employees receive the COVID-19 vaccine or an approved exemption by Nov. 1. Geisinger’s policy aligns with federal policies released requiring COVID-19 vaccinations for health care workers at Medicare and Medicaid participating hospitals and other health care settings as well as employers with more than 100 employees.
“If we have one job as healthcare providers, it’s to keep everyone who walks through our doors — and in our surrounding communities — as safe as we possibly can,” said Jaewon Ryu, M.D., J.D., Geisinger’s president and chief executive officer. “Requiring the vaccine was the best option to live up to this commitment.”
The vaccine requirement has already led to a 50% decline in both the number of Geisinger employees testing positive and those out on quarantine.
“This means our employees are safer and we now have more staff available to care for all our patients,” said Ryu. “It also underscores the efficacy of the COVID-19 vaccines.”
Since Aug. 25, more than 7,000 additional Geisinger employees either received the COVID-19 vaccine or were approved for an exemption.
“Our families, friends and neighbors come to us on their worst days when they need to feel their safest," Ryu said. "For more than 100 years, we’ve been proud to be that beacon of safety. With the safest workforce possible, we can continue answering those calls now and beyond this pandemic. We can’t thank our employees enough for once again demonstrating a steadfast commitment to our values and caring for those we serve.”
Geisinger’s COVID-19 vaccine policy applies to all faculty, medical staff, residents, fellows, temporary workers, trainees, volunteers and students. In addition, all new employees will be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19 as a condition of employment.
