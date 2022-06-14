MECHANICSBURG — Pennsylvania American Water facilities in Union and Northumberland counties were included in a recent announcement that the company will invest $16.5 million to rehabilitate 14 water storage tanks, and build seven new structures.
A 1-million-gallon tank in East Buffalo Township, Union County, will be rehabilitated as part of the project, along with a 298,000-gallon tank in Turbotville.
To rehabilitate the tanks, crews will strip the original paint and apply a new coating, which serves as a protective barrier that prevents the steel from rusting and impacting water quality. During construction, customers should not experience impacts on their water service, the water company said.
