District Judge Jeff Rowe, Lewisburg Possession

KELLY TOWNSHIP — Charges of possession with intent to deliver or manufacture (four counts) and criminal use of communication facility have been filed against Jacob Greenly, 34, of Logue Hill Road, Trout Run, as the result of an incident which occurred at 3:26 p.m. April 28 along Westbranch Highway, Kelly Township, Union County.

