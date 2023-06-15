District Judge Jeff Rowe, Lewisburg Possession
KELLY TOWNSHIP — Charges of possession with intent to deliver or manufacture (four counts) and criminal use of communication facility have been filed against Jacob Greenly, 34, of Logue Hill Road, Trout Run, as the result of an incident which occurred at 3:26 p.m. April 28 along Westbranch Highway, Kelly Township, Union County.
Troopers said Greenly allegedly sold 13.82 grams of methamphetamine to an undercover officer, for $625.
Separately, Treyvon Lee, 24, of Jerseytown Road, Danville, was charged with possession with intent to manufacture or deliver (four counts) after allegedly providing the methamphetamine to Lee, which he sold to the undercover officer.
District Judge Jeff Mensch, Mifflinburg Strangulation
NEW BERLIN — Donald Lloyd, 55, of Hazel Street, New Berlin, has been charged with strangulation, simple assault and harassment as the result of an alleged incident which occurred at 6:36 p.m. June 7 at 300 Hazel Street, New Berlin.
Troopers said Lloyd pushed Ashley Lloyd multiple times, causing her to fall to the ground. He then allegedly punched her in the face and placed his hand around her throat.
A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 10 a.m. June 27.
Possession
WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — A 49-year-old Berwick man has been charged with exceed 65 or 70, driving while suspended or revoked, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia as the result of a traffic stop conducted at 8:58 p.m. May 26 at the Interstate 80 eastbound on ramp from Route 15 in White Deer Township, Union County.
Michael Steinruck, of West Front Street, was charged after allegedly being found in possession of methamphetamine and a glass water bottle with methamphetamine residue.
A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Aug. 8.
State Police at Milton One-vehicle crash
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported in a crash which occurred at 8:43 p.m. June 11 along Interstate 80 westbound, at mile marker 217, Liberty Township, Montour County.
Troopers said a 2022 Audi driven by Prince Patel, 24, of Hughesville, struck a tire which was in the roadway.
Vehicle vs. deer
TURBOT TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported when a 2014 Dodge Charger driven by Marlon Mendozapineda, 52, of Canton, Ohio, struck a deer which entered the roadway.
The crash occurred at 8:10 a.m. June 12 along Interstate 80 westbound, Turbot Township, Northumberland County.
