LEWISBURG — The Lewisburg Children's Museum has announced a schedule of upcoming programs.
Baby Sign, for children up to 3, will be held from 10 to 10:30 a.m. Sundays, March 20 through April 10. A baby and caregiver sign language class.
Robotics Club, for children ages 8 to 12, will be held from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Sundays, March 20 through April 10.
ASL for Kids, 4 to 5 p.m. Thursdays, March 24 through April 14. For children ages 6 to 10.
