MONTOURSVILLE — The cost of the Central Susquehanna Valley Transportation (CSVT) project continues to spiral, with Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) officials announcing Wednesday that the price tag has jumped by nearly $40 million.

“Our current total estimated cost for the project is just under $940 million,” said Matt Beck, the assistant district plans engineer for PennDOT’s Engineering District 3. “That total cost has increased... from this time last year, almost exclusively due to the inflation that we’ve seen over that period in the construction industry and in the general economy.”

