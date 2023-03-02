MONTOURSVILLE — The cost of the Central Susquehanna Valley Transportation (CSVT) project continues to spiral, with Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) officials announcing Wednesday that the price tag has jumped by nearly $40 million.
“Our current total estimated cost for the project is just under $940 million,” said Matt Beck, the assistant district plans engineer for PennDOT’s Engineering District 3. “That total cost has increased... from this time last year, almost exclusively due to the inflation that we’ve seen over that period in the construction industry and in the general economy.”
Beck made those comments during a virtual media forum, held Wednesday to update the status of PennDOT projects.
Projected at $865 million early in the construction phase of the project, the project cost jumped to $900 million about one year ago.
PennDOT officials said the now $40 million increase will not affect the transportation project’s progress.
“We recently received the great news that the project is being awarded $69 million in discretionary federal funding from a grant program under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law,” said Beck.
Signed by President Joe Biden on Nov. 15, 2021, the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law invests $350 billion new Federal investment highway and bridge programs through September 30, 2026.
“The bipartisan infrastructure law was instrumental in terms of providing federal funding to maintain our planned program,” said Eric High, district executive for PennDOT’s Engineering District Three. “That $69 million will certainly offset the $40 million cost increase.”
Based on traffic counts that were performed in October, PennDOT officials said the Northern Section of the CSVT carries roughly 12,000 vehicles — including 3,100 trucks per day. Since its opening, it has reduced total traffic on Routes 15, 45 and 405 by 30%, 10% and 40%, respectively.
The northern section of the CSVT — which connects Route 147 south of Montandon to Route 15 south of Winfield in Union County — first opened to traffic in July.
The Southern Section of the CSVT is still in the early phase of construction. It will run through the northeast corner of Snyder County.
In May, the first construction contract for the southern section was awarded to Trumbull Corporation for $115 million, and includes 5-million cubic yards of earthwork, the Sunbury Road bridge over the CSVT, as well as steam culverts, drainage features, and local road reconfigurations.
The second contract for the southern section, for bridges and noise walls, is anticipated to open to bids in late 2023. The third construction contract, for paving and interchanges, is expected to open to bids in late 2025 or early 2026.
“This project will continue in construction through at least 2027,” said High, “So we’re trying to anticipate how, for future years, how much inflation will impact the cost.”
As of now, the CSVT project remains fully funded.
PennDOT also highlighted several other major projects expected to get underway this year.
Those projects include, in Northumberland County:
• Route 11 (Water Street) milling and resurfacing between King Street and C Street in Northumberland Borough; Route 61 (Front Street) milling and resurface between Church Street and the Veteran’s Memorial Bridge in the City of Sunbury; and Route 147 mill and resurface between the Veteran’s Memorial Bridge in the City of Sunbury and Brush Valley Road in Upper Augusta Township. $2.9 million project.
• Route 54 resurfacing and slope repairs, between the Montour County line to Boyd Station in Riverside Borough and Rush Township. A $2.2 million project.
• Route 15 milling and resurfacing, including removal of the railroad tracks and milling and resurfacing of Hospital Drive between Route 15 and JPM Road in Kelly Township. A $2.9 million project.
• Route 304 milling and resurfacing between Route 45 and Orchard Lane, and Maple Street between Route 304 and Second Street in Mifflinburg. A $3 million project.
• Interstate 80 restoration project between Mexico Road and Route 54 in Liberty and Valley Townships, Montour County. A $53 million project.
• Route 2008 milling and resurfacing of 1.5 miles between Cherry Street in Danville Borough and Byrd Avenue in Mahoning Township. A $1.6 million project.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.