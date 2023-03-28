UPMC neurosurgeon: Carpal Tunnel Syndrome

Fadi Sweiss

Without a doubt, the use and advancement of technology has only grown. Society has benefitted from this in many ways, but have you considered the physical effects that using a smartphone, tablet, or other device could have on your physical health?

Carpal Tunnel Syndrome (CTS) is a condition often occurring in the thumb, index, and middle fingers that includes a tingling feeling or numbness. A compression of the median nerve in your wrist is the culprit. Your median nerve and tendons responsible for bending some of your fingers are located within the carpal tunnel. When this tunnel swells or thickens, compression occurs; the nerve and tendons become irritated, resulting in the uncomfortable sensations of CTS.

Fadi Sweiss, M.D., is with UPMC Neurosurgery and sees patients at UPMC Health Innovation Center, 740 High St., Williamsport.

