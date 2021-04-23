LEWISBURG — A Thursday night gathering in Lewisburg Community Park acknowledged a “light” at the end of the COVID-19 “tunnel.”
Clergy, leaders of community organizations and Mayor Judy Wagner addressed several dozen people on hand. They spoke of some of the losses and sadness of the last 13 months as well as hope for the future.
Their presentation was highlighted by 500 luminaries placed along park walkways, each with a candle. Many had names of people who have died during the pandemic or hopes for the future.
“It’s been a tough year for lots and lots of people,” said Cynthia Peltier, CommUnity Zone co-founder. “But with COVID, people are suffering in ways I don’t think they have really even come to terms with yet.”
Peltier maintained even if individuals have not lost someone close to them, almost all people’s lives have been transformed in one way or another.
“This is the right thing to do,” Peltier concluded. “People need it.”
Peltier noted the number of community organizations that partnered in the event and individuals who helped. Upon arrival to set up about 500 luminaries at about 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Peltier was greeted by about 25 people ready to help with the setup.
Wagner, who lost a sibling to COVID-19, said the support of family, friends and community has helped her through. She reminded the gathering that the second “Bells Across Pennsylvania” would be at 7 p.m. Sunday, May 2, and encouraged all to ring bells for three minutes in honor of first responders, residents and public officials and to demonsrate resolve.
Partners included Beaver Memorial United Methodist Church, Buffalo Valley Recreation Authority, the Campus Theatre, Lewisburg Downtown Partnership, RiverWoods Senior Living Community and St. Paul’s United Methodist Church.
