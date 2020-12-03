MILTON — “Why do you wear your mask?”
That question is asked repeatedly by Emma George in a video recently produced by members of the Milton Middle School’s student council.
George, an eighth-grade student, is president of council. In the video, she approaches numerous students and staff members, asking why it’s important to mask up in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Answers vary from students noting they don’t want to contract the virus, to teachers stating they have loved ones who are at high risk of developing complications from the virus if they contract it.
George and other students who were involved in producing the video enjoyed taking part.
“I enjoyed listening to everyone’s answers and hearing their different stories about how the virus has changed their everyday lifestyle,” she said. “We learned that there are a lot of people that have medical conditions that are life threatening if they get COVID, so we need to wear our masks to prevent that.”
Wally Blair, student council co-advisor and a history teacher at the school, said it’s been a “unique year” for students who have had to observe social distancing. He noted that many traditional activities have not been held due to the pandemic.
“The pandemic did not stop our student’s creativity and initiative to do right for their student body and their health,” Blair said.
In addition to the video in which students and staff are asked why they wear a mask, Blair said other videos focus on properly wearing masks, and social distancing.
As the school year has progressed, Blair said staff noticed some students getting complacent about proper masking.
“Understanding that complacency would lead to students and staff getting sick, and the school getting shut down for virtual learning, we pushed them to start filming public service announcements,” he said. “Together with Nate Richie, my counterpart, the students have been putting together a great production to serve as reminders to us to stay healthy.”
Kiera Nickles, a student involved with the project, said it took approximately seven students four or five Pride Time class periods to produce the videos. Pride Times are 40-minute blocks where students can get help from teachers or attend classes such as band and chorus.
“I took away from this that wearing your mask can save a lot of other people’s lives out there,” she said. “There are a lot of students that wear their masks for a lot of different reasons, and I think it is cool to learn about their reasons and stories.”
Dylan Cromell, another student involved with the project, said the students worked together as a team to produce the videos.
“I personally think it’s important to wear a mask because it’s to protect people from you and others from everyone else,” he said. “We all have to work hard to stay safe, and that’s why we should all follow the CDC guidelines.”
Rylie Anspach, a student who was also involved with the project, also noted the teamwork that went in to producing the videos.
“I think we all enjoyed finally being able to do something for student council to bring us together,” Anspach said. “Make sure to wear your mask and stay 6-feet (apart). Wear your mask right to stay safe.”
The students noted they hope those who watch the videos embrace the importance of masking and following proper social distancing.
“I hope that by making this video, it pushes people to wear a mask and keep distance, for not only them but others,” Nickles said.
