WILLIAMSPORT — The First Quality Group of companies, a longtime corporate partner of Pennsylvania College of Technology (PCT), has donated a number of items to the campus food pantry.
In coordination with the college’s Inclusion Task Force, First Quality contributed feminine hygiene products, diapers and wipes to The Cupboard’s inventory. Operated by Dining Services in the Bush Campus Center and supported solely by community donations, the pantry assists students who are struggling with food insecurities and hygiene needs.
“As any parent can attest, raising children is one of the most challenging – but rewarding – jobs someone can be blessed with. For student-parents, the challenges reach further due to balancing their education while financially supporting their children,” noted Mattie L. Pulizzi, human resources specialist, development and compliance, and a task force member. “First Quality’s gracious donation of diapers, wipes and feminine hygiene products may help supplement some of the essentials for their children, while hopefully easing one worry for student-parents who are striving to create a better future for their families.”
Hannah M. Lilley, an accounting major from Williamsport and member of the Inclusion Task Force, suggested The Cupboard as the best option for the donation. The facility is open to all students and its availability can be conveniently and confidentially communicated through campus email.
“As a mom – and at one point a single mom – I understand the struggle of not always having enough, topped with the embarrassment of having to ask,” Lilley said. “I’m happy to be a part of a school that goes above and beyond to ensure that their students are taken care of, not just with kind words, but with action.”
Following that recent discussion of student challenges in balancing parenthood and their college studies, Pulizzi and Margaret D. McCracken, human resources specialist: employment/Human Resources Information System, coordinated with Don Cole, production manager at Nutek Disposables Inc., in McElhattan, a First Quality Group company, to bring about the donation to The Cupboard.
“The relationship between First Quality and Penn College continues to be one of mutual respect and support,” Cole said. “We are very appreciative to Penn College for providing First Quality with the opportunity to play a small role in supporting students in their pursuit of higher education. It’s an honor to help out.”
For more information about giving opportunities at Penn College, email the College Relations Office at giving@pct.edu or call 866-448-3272.
