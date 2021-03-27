EAST BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — Directors and the superintendent of the Lewisburg Area School District (LASD) acknowledged achievements by high school student-athletes at their most recent meeting.
They included Kimberly Shannon, a PIAA state swimming champion in the 200 meter individual medley and 500 meter freestyle. Shannon also took ninth place in the 200 meter medley relay and 10th place in the 400 meter freestyle relay.
Superintendent Dr. Jennifer Polinchock noted Shannon was a freshman and had a bright career ahead.
Swimmers Alexandra Decker, Emma Gerlinski, Jewels Hepner, Delaney Humphrey and Caleb Leaman (diving) were also acknowledged for state-level participation.
Logan Bartlett and Kaiden Wagner, state wrestling tournament participants, were honored by the board. They took eighth and fifth places in their respective weight classes. Due to COVID-19 restrictions limiting the number of athletes, James Gessner would have qualified for the state wrestling championship. Gessner, a sophomore, placed fourth in regional competition.
Swim coaches Derek Updegraff Jr. and Hillary Cree as well as wrestling coaches Justin Michaels, Thomas Michaels and Nathan Wagner were also acknowledged.
Athletes appeared at the meeting via an online platform. A power point presentation also contained photos of each participant and coaches.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.