A cancer diagnosis is life changing. While advances in treatment have helped improve outcomes, patients still face many challenges, especially when it comes to managing their overall health during treatment.

Cancer care can be lifesaving, but many patients experience a range of adverse side effects due to the nature of the chemotherapy, radiation and other prescribed anti-cancer medicines. These side effects vary greatly and can affect organs and parts of our body that are not directly linked to the cancer. Everyone’s experience with cancer treatment is unique, however, some common side effects do exist and may include temporary hair loss, digestive discomfort, fatigue, and even short- or long-term heart damage.

UPMC Center for Cardio-Oncology services are available by referral. Those undergoing cancer treatment should speak with their oncologist to see if participating in the program is right for them.

