LEWISBURG - The Union County Library advised Wednesday afternoon its website is unavailable due to a web hosting issue.
There is no timetable for it becoming operational.
Patrons are advised that if they need to renew library materials, they should call the libraries: Herr, 570-966-0831; PLUC, 570-523-1172; and West End, 570-922-4773.
