Service 1st holds annual meeting

Mike Thomas

DANVILLE — Service 1st Federal Credit Union’s Board of Directors announced recently that the credit union’s chief financial officer, Mike Thomas, will be the next president/CEO for the $640 million credit union.

Thomas will assume his new position upon Bill Lavage’s retirement in September. Lavage has served in his current position for the past 42 years.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.