DANVILLE — Service 1st Federal Credit Union’s Board of Directors announced recently that the credit union’s chief financial officer, Mike Thomas, will be the next president/CEO for the $640 million credit union.
Thomas will assume his new position upon Bill Lavage’s retirement in September. Lavage has served in his current position for the past 42 years.
“Following an extensive search and interview process, the Service 1st Federal Credit Union Board of Directors is confident in Mike’s ability to lead the organization,” said Steve Endress, chairperson, Service 1st Board of Directors. “Mike is ardently devoted to maintaining Service 1st as an exceptional, financial institution, and to leading the organization to the next level while meeting our members’ needs.”
Thomas began his career with Service 1st in 2011 as Accounting manager. He then moved into the role of vice president of Finance, until being named chief financial officer in 2013.
“I have worked with Mike for over 12 years,” said Bill Lavage. “He has a passion for continuing to keep Service 1st a first-class financial institution. He will also maintain the exceptional culture we all enjoy, which is a special part of Service 1st. Our credit union will be in good hands under Mike’s leadership.”
Thomas has participated in many volunteer opportunities within the credit union movement and the community. He served as the Service 1st Duck Derby Committee chair, as well as a Pennsylvania Credit Union Association/CrossState Credit Union Association Hike the Hill Committee member. In the community, Thomas served as board treasurer and girls’ soccer coach for the Northumberland Sunbury Soccer Club. In 2021, he was elected to serve on the Shikellamy school board. Additionally, he is a member of the Danville Rotary Club.
“I am honored and excited to lead such an amazing team of employees and committed to building upon our history of success,” said Thomas.
Thomas earned his Bachelor of Science degree in business administration, with an emphasis in finance, from Susquehanna University’s Sigmund Weis School of Business. He lives in Northumberland with his wife Tabitha and his three children: Brayden, Sierra and Mason.
