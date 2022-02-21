LEWISBURG — Lewisburg Children’s Museum has announced a schedule of upcoming activities.
The following will be held:
• Toddler Time: Balancing Act, 10:30 to 11 a.m. Monday, March 7. For children ages 2 to 5 and their caregivers.
• ex-STREAM Saturdays, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, March 12. For children ages 4 and over.
• Nature's Explorers, 2 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, March 12, at the Dale/Engle/Walker property, 1471 Strawbridge Road, Lewisburg. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/3oJHoq9.
• Toddler Time: How Crayons Saved the Rainbows, 10:30 to 11 a.m. Monday, March 14. For children ages 2 to 5.
• ex-STREAM Saturdays: Expanding Soap, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, March 19. For children ages 4 and over.
• Toddler Time: Nugget and Fang, 10:30 to 11 a.m. Monday, March 11. For children ages 2 to 5 and their caregivers.
• ex-STREAM Saturdays: Exploring 3D Shapes, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, March 26. For children ages 4 and over.
• Easy Pea-sy Garden Workshop, 10:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 26. To register, visit https://bit.ly/3BtPsRj.
• Toddler Time: The Very Hungry Caterpillar, 10:30 to 11 a.m. Monday, March 28. For children ages 2 to 5 and their caregivers.
• Lego Design Challenge submissions due, 2 p.m. Sunday, April 3. To register, visit https://bit.ly/3uKZpZ0.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.