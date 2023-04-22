Marriage licenses
• Jessica Beltz, 41, of Mount Carmel, and Jason Odorizzi, 39, of Mount Carmel.
• Alesha Weirick, 36, of Sunbury, and Jared Hoover, 20, of Sunbury.
• Scott Gross, 52, of Selinsgrove, and Misty Hollenbach, 49, of Selinsgrove.
• Justin Chapman, 34, of Shamokin, and Megan Gombeda, 32, of Shamokin.
Deed transfers
• Samuel G. Yoder, Barbara S. Yoder, Beth A. Yoder and Elizabeth R. Yoder to Samuel R. Hostetler and Amanda D. Hostetler, property in Lewis Township, $310,000.
• Charles Ditzler to Zachary Rottmann, property in McEwensville, $3,500.
• Wendy J. Keller to Nicholas A. Troxell and Jacey M. Troxell, property in Milton, $195,000.
• Debra L. Fern to Debra L. Fern Irrevocable Grantor Trust and Justin M. Fern trustee, property in Delaware Township, $1.
• Donna Keiser to Donna Keisere Irrevocable Grantor Trust and Tammy L. Watts trustee, property in Lewis Township, $1.
• Joel A. Appleman and Kathy J. Appleman to Joel A. Appleman and Kathy J. Appleman, property in Delaware Township, $1.
• Rachel Ermert and Rahcel Ober to GS Mortgage Backed Securities Truste 2021 RPL2, property in Sunbury, $1.
• Lester E. Verano Jr. to Justin I. Verano, property in Shamokin, $1.
• Peter Scott Damgaard estate and Jens Damgaard executor to Tatiana L. Barrera-Lloyd, property in Ralpho Township, $388,000.
• Jamie L. Werner to Teresa Whary, property in Kulpmont, $91,000.
• Peter Keretski and Tammy Keretski to MVLS Investments LLC, property in Mount Carmel, $20,000.
• Chad P. Ashton to Pitbull REI LLC, property in Upper Augusta Township, $90,000.
• Barbara Ann Feese, Susan Kay Roehrich and Thomas H. Roehrich to John W. Delorso, property in Coal Township, $206,000.
• Mark W. Fausey and Jennifer R. Fausey to Melvin Stoltzfus, property in Sunbury, $1.
• Spruce Street Apartments LLC to Leshco Investors LLC, property in Coal Township, $235,000.
• Antonio A. Britton to Anthony James Moran, property in Mount Carmel, $5,000.
• Jeffrey W. Swank and Polly J. Swank to Richard Robatin and Heidi Robatin, property in Upper Augusta Township, $1.
• Peter R. Johnson and Deborah G. Johnson to Yoed O. Baez, property in Sunbury, $1.
• Ervada M. Epler estate and Jesse D. Straub exeuctor to Jesse D. Strabu, property in Upper Augusta Township, $1.
• Peter D. Grybos and Ruth A. Grybos to Rtuh A. Grybos, property in Coal Township, $1.
• Robert O. Hendricks by agent and Robert W. Hendricks agent to Gerard A. Morvillo, property in Ralpho Township, $135,000.
• Kevin W. Wormald and Sonja R. Wormald to Kevin W. Wormald, property in Rockefeller Township, $1.
• Kenneth C. Waugh to Richard A. Waugh, property in Coal Township, $1.
• Jesse E. Scholl and Lindsey N. Scholl to Lindsey N. Scholl, property in Shamokin Township, $1.
• Townsend Realty Inc. to Paul H. Sell, property in Shamokin, $18,000.
• James W. Carl and Tina M. Carl to James W. Carl, Tina M. Carl and Joshua J. Carl, property in Jackson Township, $1.
• Michael D. Shannon and Barbara J. Shannon to Michael D. Shannon and Barbara J. Shannon, property in Kulpmont, $1.
• Beth Ann Derk by agent and David K. Derk agent and individually to David K. Derk, property in Coal Township, $1.
• Annette M. Maclachlan and Alexander Maclachlan to Joseph Semanchik and Skyler Deblasio, property in Coal Township, $1.
• Lorraine Waselewskie, Elizabeth A. Mekosh and Nicholas R. Mekosh to Nicholas R. Mekosh and Elizabeth A. Mekosh, property in Mount Carmel Township, 41.
• Northumberland County Sheriff, Jesse Underhill and Madison Cheeseman to Union-Snyder Habitat for Humanity and Snyder-Union-Northumberland Habitat for Humanity, property in Sunbury, $2,332.55.
• Barbara A. Olin estate, John H. Olin administrator and individually, Tara Mckenna-Olin, Joseph Moroski, Wendy L. Moroski, Michell Zarko, Brian Moroski, Michelle Moroski, Stephanie Olin, Marilyn Olin, Janis Bainbridge by agent and Cyunthia J. Metz to Howard D. Bainbridge Jr. and Larry K. Bainbridge, property in Shamokin, $1.
