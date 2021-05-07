TURBOTVILLE — Rolling roadblocks are ongoing along Interstate 180, between the Route 54 interchange in Delaware Township and the Interstate 80 interchange in Turbot Township, Northumberland County, due to the demolition of the Eighth Street bridge, which spans Interstate 180 in Delaware Township.
Between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. Sunday, May 9, and Thursday, May 13, contractor Glenn O. Hawbaker will begin demolition of the bridge. Rolling roadblocks will occur in 15-minute increments. Motorists should expect travel dealys.
This is part of the mill and paving project of both the eastbound and westbound lanes of Interstate 180 in Delaware and Turbot townships. Work includes bridge rehabilitation work at the bridges spanning Route 44 (near the Watsontown/McEwensville exit) and the bridges spanning Route 1007 (just north of the Interstate 80 interchange) and replacement of the Eighth Street bridge (Route 1006). Eighth Street is closed between Church Road and Susquehanna Trail in Delaware Township. A detour using Route 1007 (Susquehanna Trail) and Route 44 will be in place while work is being performed.
Additional work includes pipe replacement on Route 254 under Route 147 and milling and resurfacing a section of Interstate 80, where the Interstate 180 eastbound ramp connects with the Interstate 80 westbound.
Glenn O. Hawbaker is the primary contractor for this $8.9 million mill and resurface, bridge rehabilitation, and bridge replacement project. Work is expected to be completed by Nov. 22, weather permitting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.