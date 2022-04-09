MECHANICSBURG — Pennsylvania American Water has announced today it will plant a tree for each customer who commits to going paperless during the month of April.
The company has partnered with the Chesapeake Bay Foundation on this campaign and will donate $10 to its Keystone 10 Million Trees Partnership for every customer who switches from a paper bill to an electronic bill in April.
The company is providing an initial $10,000 donation to the Chesapeake Bay Foundation and will give up to $25,000 total through this campaign, depending on customer response. All of the trees planted as result of this campaign will be planted in communities served by Pennsylvania American Water.
To go paperless, customers can log onto their account through the company’s MyWater portal and click “Go Paperless” on the left side of your home page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.