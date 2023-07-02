RIT announces dean’s list
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — several local students were named to the spring dean’s list at Rochester Institute of Technology.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Print subscribers who register will receive FREE online access all the time.
Take advantage of an affordable Online Subscription for complete online and e-Edition access today!
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Day
|$1.00
|for 1 day
|1 Year
|$138.00
|for 365 days
|6 Months
|$72.00
|for 180 days
|3 Months
|$38.00
|for 90 days
Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%..
Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.
Updated: July 2, 2023 @ 10:39 pm
Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%..
Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.
Updated: July 2, 2023 @ 10:39 pm
RIT announces dean’s list
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — several local students were named to the spring dean’s list at Rochester Institute of Technology.
Full-time degree-seeking undergraduate students are eligible for the list if their term GPA is greater than or equal to 3.400; they do not have any grades of “Incomplete”, “D” or “F”; and they have registered for, and completed, at least 12 credit hours.
Local students named to the list include:
• Kelly Showers, of Allenwood, who is in the computer science program.
• William Santanen, of Lewisburg, who is in the computer science program.
• Liam Boyer, of Watsontown, who is in the game design and development program.
Alico named to dean’s list
BEREA, Ohio — Em Alico, a graduate of Lewisburg Area High School majoring in theater dance and movement, has been named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at Baldwin Wallace University.
The list recognizes students who earn a grade point average of 3.8 or higher while enrolled in 12 or more graded hours during the semester.
McBride named to president’s list
BLUFFTON, S.C. — University of South Carolina Beaufort (USCB) has announced that Mackenzi McBride, of Milton, has been named a spring president’s list honoree.
To be eligible for the list, students must obtain a term grade point average of 4.00 earned on a minimum of 12 credited semester hours.
Scott graduates from Emerson College
BOSTON, Mass. — James Scott, of Lewisburg, recently earned a Bachelor of Arts in media arts production from Emerson College.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.