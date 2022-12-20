WILLIAMSPORT — The Thomas T. Taber Museum of the Lycoming County Historical Society recently added three local history books to its museum store shelves.
David L. Richards has authored "Masten: Lumber Giant, Charles W. Sones and the Story of a Pennsylvania Lumber Ghost Town, 1906-1930." The book explores the rise and fall of the town of Masten, which at one time boasted “two sawmills, a clothespin factory, a lath mill and nearly a thousand people.” Today, it is little more than a ghost town.
Catamount Press recently acquired the publishing rights to the works of Herbert Stover, former supervising principal of Lewisburg School System and the author of seven historical novels. Stover’s reprinted "Song of the Susquehanna" is available for purchase. The main character of the book Peter Grove encounters Conrad Weiser and Governor Morris, as well as becoming embroiled in the events of the French and Indian War.
Guy Graybill, an author of books on bootlegger Prince Farrington, has explored and dissected the life of folklorist Henry Shoemaker in his latest work, "Henry Wharton Shoemaker: Scoundrel of the Susquehanna," debunking the folktales included in Shoemaker’s numerous books.
The store is open for business during operational hours of the museum, 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
