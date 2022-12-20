WILLIAMSPORT — The Thomas T. Taber Museum of the Lycoming County Historical Society recently added three local history books to its museum store shelves.

David L. Richards has authored "Masten: Lumber Giant, Charles W. Sones and the Story of a Pennsylvania Lumber Ghost Town, 1906-1930." The book explores the rise and fall of the town of Masten, which at one time boasted “two sawmills, a clothespin factory, a lath mill and nearly a thousand people.” Today, it is little more than a ghost town.

