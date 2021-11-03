LEWISBURG - With approval from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Pennsylvania Department of Health (PA DOH), Evangelical Community Hospital is now scheduling vaccination appointments for children 5 to 11 years old.
Vaccines will be administered at locations in Lewisburg and Middleburg. Appointments are required.
If parents have questions regarding safety or guidance in vaccinating children, they should contact their primary care provider.
Evangelical Community Hospital administers Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. J&J is not an offering at Evangelical’s clinics.
With this latest approval, Evangelical is scheduling first and second doses of vaccines to:
- Children 5-11 with the recommended dose of Pfizer vaccine for children in this age group
All individuals who are 12 and older (Pfizer and Moderna)
- Booster doses of Pfizer and Moderna are available at Evangelical’s vaccine clinics. Individuals who received a first dose of J&J vaccine can receive Pfizer or Moderna under the mix-and-match vaccination guidance. Those qualifying for booster doses are:
- 65 and older.
- 50 and older with underlying medical conditions. If you have an underlying medical condition, it is recommended you speak to your primary or specialty care provider.
Based on individual risks and benefits, 18- to 49-year-olds with underlying medical conditions. If you have an underlying medical condition, it is recommended you speak to your primary or specialty care provider.
18- to 64-year-olds at increased risk of exposure and transmission due to occupational or institutional setting.
For a list of underlying conditions as defined by the CDC, visit https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/need-extra-precautions/people-with-medical-conditions.html
To register, complete a request a vaccine form at www.evanhospital.com/virus or call the vaccine hotline at 570-522-4530, option 1 between 9 am and 3 pm Monday through Friday.
