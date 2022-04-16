WATSONSTOWN — Benjamin Goertzen sits at a grand piano, playing one of Gershwin's preludes that his teacher, John G. Ravert, says is quite challenging, but one would never know that while watching the ease with which Goertzen plays it.
Goertzen has been playing for almost nine years and now, at 13, he is preparing for his second solo recital.
The recital will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, April 24, at Trinity United Church of Christ, 602 Main St., Watsontown. The event is open to the public and will be followed by a reception.
Ravert, who has been teaching piano for 58 years and working with Goertzen for five, says he is one the most talented students he’s encountered.
“He has a gift that I have seen in very few individuals in my life,” said Ravert. He described Goertzen as possessing a nearly photographic memory for music, perfect pitch and a sight-reading ability that rivals his own.
Ravert said Goertzen has somewhere between 25 to 30 pieces of music memorized, and is able to play back chord progressions and musical fragments he is shown with great accuracy.
Perhaps most impressive to the non-musically inclined is that Goertzen is playing pieces that most don’t begin to play until collegiate level study.
Goertzen says his parents, Peter and Rachel, encouraged him to take up piano study when he was 4, but he says his musical interest started even earlier.
“When I was maybe like 1 (year old) we had a little piano and I would kind of mess around a little bit," said Goertzen. He first studied with Kaylene Bigger before she recommended he continue his learning with Ravert once it became clear that he had a unique gift for music.
Ravert said when they first began working together, Goertzen had the opposite problem of most of this students.
“There's not many students that I have to tell them not to practice so much," said Ravert, adding that at one point Goertzen was so focused on practice that he wasn't going outside.
Goertzen said he’s since cut back to practicing only an hour or so per day.
"I enjoyed it," said Goertzen about what drew him to music and piano. "I like about everything (about piano), I like making or, kind of like, creating the music."
He said he doesn't have nerves about playing in his upcoming recital, even after Ravert noted to him that it could see 80 to 90 people in attendance.
"I like playing for people," he said. "Sometimes if there's a piano around people will ask me to play something."
Outside of piano Goertzen enjoys playing chess, building Lego sets and assembling jigsaw puzzles, and reading. At Maranatha Christian School, where he attends, he’s most interested in the science, especially astronomy.
Goertzen also works in the shop behind Ravert’s home studio, repairing a rebuilding self-playing instruments like player pianos and band organs, which Ravert calls the “juke box(s) of the turn of the century."
Ravert says they are trying to determine what's next for Goertzen on his musical journey. He says that in time he sees a real possibility for Goertzen to attend the Curtis Institute of Music or The Julliard School.
When asked about his future in music, Goertzen said, "I'm not really totally sure yet but I think it might be kind of cool to be a teacher."
Goertzen said his lessons with Ravert inspired him to consider that path, and Ravert credited his own teachers for his life-long love of teaching.
On the program for Goertzen's first solo recital in March of 2021, he and Ravert listed a musical genealogy, tracing their line of instructors all the way back to to composer Muzio Clementi.
Goertzen is a member of the American College of Student Musicians. He has received international awards from the National Guild of Piano Teachers and placed second in the Steinway Junior Piano Competition in 2019.
