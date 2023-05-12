In a “prior life,” I worked for a now-defunct Bloomsburg-area radio station in the late 1990s. Through connections I made with that position, I met Mark Williams, who was originally from the Bloomsburg area and working for the Motor Racing Network (MRN) in Daytona Beach, Fla., at that time.

While on vacation in Florida, I was able to visit Williams on two different occasions at the MRN studios at Daytona International Speedway. This was a thrill for a starry-eyed 20-something who, at the time, was dreaming of a career as a motorsports journalist.

Kevin Mertz can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 117 or kevin@standard-journal.com.

