In a “prior life,” I worked for a now-defunct Bloomsburg-area radio station in the late 1990s. Through connections I made with that position, I met Mark Williams, who was originally from the Bloomsburg area and working for the Motor Racing Network (MRN) in Daytona Beach, Fla., at that time.
While on vacation in Florida, I was able to visit Williams on two different occasions at the MRN studios at Daytona International Speedway. This was a thrill for a starry-eyed 20-something who, at the time, was dreaming of a career as a motorsports journalist.
One of my visits with Williams came in January, as what is now known as the NASCAR Xfinity Series was testing at Daytona. As he had to conduct driver interviews during the test, I accompanied Williams into the garage area, where he questioned series champion Randy LaJoie. I also got an up-close look at the late Adam Petty, and several other drivers.
Although in recent years I’ve been in the garage area — on a media credential — at Pocono Raceway numerous times, the visit to the Daytona garage with Williams was a real thrill.
Recently, I learned that Williams passed away April 23, in Danville. He was 71. I lost touch with Williams after meeting him all those years ago.
However, I was able to reconnect with him briefly in 2016. On that occasion, I conducted a phone interview with him for a feature story which ran in The Standard-Journal’s annual NASCAR publication that year.
In that article, Williams noted his numerous MRN responsibilities, including serving as anchor for the daily “NASCAR Today’ program, producing Eli Gold’s weekly “NASCAR Live” talk show and serving as a producer for many NASCAR truck series races.
“I traveled extensively with the NASCAR truck series, producing broadcasts across the nation,” Williams said. “If it was a Saturday race, myself and an engineer would leave on a Thursday and fly out to a venue.”
As the network’s reporters worked on their background stories for the event, Williams made sure a variety of components were ready in time for the broadcast to begin.
“In the first couple of years, the truck series... went to all of these out-of-the-way tracks,” Williams recalled. “A lot of them were half-mile bullrings.”
The series’ move away from the smaller tracks to larger speedways was a natural part of its evolution, Williams said.
“They couldn’t stay at the smaller tracks forever,” he continued. “The facilities weren’t as good. Our broadcast booths were sometimes literally on scaffolding.”
At the short track in Flemington, N.J., Williams said Styrofoam barriers were placed in the corners. When a truck hit the barriers, the Styrofoam would break apart and fly into the broadcast area.
He reflected on several historic NASCAR occurrences which he was directly involved with.
Williams vividly recalled talking to John Nemecheck about 45 minutes before he was involved in a crash — that ultimately claimed his life — during a NASCAR truck race held March 21, 1997, in Homestead, Fla.
“I knew his entire family,” Williams recalled. “I knew his mother Martha. She always came out to his races.
“My general manager at the time told me ‘you don’t get close to the drivers,’” he continued. “I understood.”
Williams was with Hendrick Motorsports’ NASCAR truck series driver Jack Sprague when Sprague learned Jeff Gordon had signed a lifetime contract to drive for the fabled team.
“Jack was a little pissed about that,” Williams recalled. “He thought he was a good enough driver that he could be right up there with Jeff and have a deal like that.”
Williams’ time working in NASCAR came to an end shortly after the death of Dale Earnhardt, and the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks.
Serving as the producer for MRN’s Spanish-language broadcast of the Daytona 500, Williams was at Daytona International Speedway when the seven-time champion was killed Feb. 18, 2001.
“I saw Earnhardt blocking on the last lap,” Williams said. “I saw him pulling down in front of everybody else.”
The car’s impact with the wall didn’t seem too severe to Williams.
Earnhardt was one driver that Williams neither liked or disliked.
“I had a run-in with Earnhardt a couple years before (he was killed),” Williams said. “I asked him a tough question, he didn’t want to answer it. He grabbed me by the back of the neck. The star doesn’t handle a reporter like that.”
He said NASCAR saw a “changing of the guard” following Earnhardt’s death.
“It became too political,” Williams said of the sport. “It was the death and all the media that surrounded it.”
He left MRN in late September 2001, after the nation was rocked by terror.
“I had to get back out on the street as a reporter,” Williams said.
Williams, who also worked with Nancy Grace during his career, retired from WHLM radio in Bloomsburg, in 2019.
