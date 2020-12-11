LEWISBURG — A timely concept in housing was introduced a few years ago in Pennsylvania, a state where it is no secret that the population is aging.
In 2018, Clearfield County saw the beginning of an ECHO (Elder Cottage Housing Opportunity) program. Talk of ECHO housing has since come to Union County and will formally be introduced soon.
ECHO housing permits a senior to live independently on the property of someone such as an adult child. To date, the program has been coordinated through partnerships with the local housing authorities and received public funding.
“It is a version of the ‘tiny home’ concept,” said Dea Schader, Union Snyder Area Agency on Aging ECHO coordinator. “It is a small home unit or cottage which is placed on a family member’s property.”
Water, sewer and electric service would be hooked up to the “main” house. Schader said they are also exploring how the property of a close friend of the ECHO occupant could be used.
“It is not a new concept,” Schader added. “Certain cultures have used this for years.”
Extended families under the same roof were once common. An ECHO cottage may be a more practical alternative for the 21st Century.
“A family might have extra area on their property where they can put a cottage,” Schader said. “But they might not have the ability in their home to have their family member move in with them.”
An ECHO resident could also be downsizing from home ownership but not ready for the next step in eldercare.
“It is so that an older adult over 60 has somewhere to live independently but still be close to family and friends,” Schader explained. “It allows for independence and aging in place, which is what a lot of older adults want.”
Schader, also the USAAA shared housing counselor, noted most ECHO cottages would be in place only for the period of time they are needed.
“It is temporary in the fact that the cottage is on wheels,” Schader said. “When the person is done with it, the housing authority would handle the removal and then the refurbishment so it could be used for another family.”
Eligibility for the ECHO program would be based on income, with rent typically no more than 30% of the occupant’s income. Rent collected would then support the ECHO program. Either the occupant or property owner would be responsible for utility and maintenance costs.
Schader said after being wheeled in, dwellings will sit on foundations surrounded by skirting. Though an ECHO unit may be close in concept to a “tiny house,” each will have an open floor plan, one bedroom, a living area, a fully-equipped kitchen and a utility area with a washer and dryer.
Bathrooms will be suitable for people with wheelchairs or other devices. But Schader noted finding ways to fund accessibility to the house itself was still in the works. She noted occupant income of $25,050 or less, 50% of the area’s median income, could allow access to funds for other features.
There was already a waiting list for the Union County ECHO program, Schader said. And the agency was looking forward to introducing it. Introduction to Snyder County could also be on the horizon.
“Once it is ready, we want to make sure it is used,” Schader said. “Other counties actually have (larger) wait lists.”
Schader acknowledged local zoning issues are still to be addressed. She noted the Union County Housing Authority (UCHA) has the ability to ask for exceptions to municipal zoning under special conditions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.