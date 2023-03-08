LEWISBURG — The Union County commissioners on Tuesday approved resolutions aimed at youth development programming and utility safety.
LEWISBURG — The Union County commissioners on Tuesday approved resolutions aimed at youth development programming and utility safety.
Commissioners first approved a resolution designating March 12-18 as Pennsylvania 4-H Week.
Union County 4-H Educator Arielle Halpern thanked the commissioners for their continued support of the 4-H program in Union County.
“The 4-H program has made a huge impact on my life as I’ve spent 13 years in 4-H,” said Garrett Franck, a 4-H member. “I’ve had so many opportunities from showing animals at the Union County West End Fair to potato judging at the PA Farm Show.
“I was born into a 4-H family with two of my older siblings being involved before I was,” he continued. “One of my favorite things about 4-H is making close friends. I can’t put into words how much 4-H means to me.”
The room erupted in applause after Franck made his presentation.
The commissioners also designated April as Pennsylvania 811 Safe Digging Month.
811 is the national call-before-you-dig phone number. Anyone who plans to dig on their properties should call 811 or go to their state 811 center’s website before digging to request that the approximate location of buried utilities be marked with paint or flags so that you don’t unintentionally dig into an underground utility line.
An agreement with Tioga County was approved, to house prisoners at a rate of $70 per day.
Union County Director of Elections Gregory Katherman said Tuesday was the last day for potential candidates to file their petitions for the May election.
Due to the fact that all three commissioners are running for re-election, the commissioners relinquished their positions on the Election Board.
Judge Lori Hackenburg appointed Kelly Township Supervisor David Hassenplug, Union Township Supervisor Billy Allred and former Commissioner John Showers to fill the slots on the board, through the fall elction.
In other business, commissioners approved:
• A letter of retirement from Roberta Wagner, administrative assistant the district court in Mifflinburg, effective June 9.
• A letter of resignation from William Metzger,from the Union County Higher Education Facilities Financing Authority.
• Hiring: David Pidcoe, correction officer; Patricia Arbogast, Nutrient Management specialist; and Kori Waltz, administrative assistant.
Jim Diehl can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 114 or jimd@standard-journal.com.
