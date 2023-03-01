DANVILLE — Motorists who travel on Interstate 80 westbound and eastbound in Liberty Township, Montour County, are advised of rolling roadblocks that will take place between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Sunday, March 5, between exits 215 and 224.
Contractor MJ Electric, will be slowing traffic while performing utility work. The contractor will be slowing traffic for approximately 15 minutes at a time. These traffic delays will be random throughout the day while work is being performed.
