LEWISBURG — The glow of small candles illuminated Hufnalge Park Thursday evening, remembering those who have passed on as a result of domestic abuse.
The vigil was held by Transitions of PA, a crisis center that provides advocacy, empowerment and education to victims and survivors of domestic abuse.
The vigil was held as part of Domestic Violence Awareness month, which runs throughout October. The first Domestic Violence Awareness month was held in 1981.
Transitions operates a 24/7 hotline, provides emergency safe houses, legal and medical advocacy, legal services, long-term housing assistance, counseling for adult and child victims of domestic violence, safe custody and visitation exchange and referrals for other services.
“Transitions staff also works to break our culture’s cycle of domestic abuse and sexual assault through education of our public safety and court system personnel, and preventative education in our schools and workplaces,” said Union County Commissioner Stacy Richards, who also serves on the Transitions board.
“In the last 10 years more than 1,600 individuals have died as a result of domestic violence-related incidents in Pennsylvania,” said Transitions of PA CEO Mae-Ling Kranz. “Those killed include women, children and men of all ages, races, sexual orientations and socioeconomic groups. What we know is domestic violence does not discriminate.”
In 2021, 112 victims lost their lives in Pennsylvania, she said.
“Although over the last 23 years Union County has only recorded five individuals losing their lives from domestic violence related incidents, this does not mean that domestic violence is not a problem in our community,” Kranz said.
Last year, she said Transitions served 329 victims, 50 children and 26 significant others.
“Because domestic violence happens at every economic level in our country, and is so prevalent, we all know, whether we are aware or not, at least one person that is a domestic abuse survivor,” Richards said.
Both Richards and Kranz provided facts relating to domestic violence with some key ones being: One in four women have been victims of severe physical violence by an intimate partner; one in seven women have been stalked by an intimate partner during their lifetime, to the point in which they felt very fearful or believed that they or someone close to them would be harmed or killed; and only 34% of people who are injured by intimate partners receive medical care for their injuries.
Despite rainy weather, there was still a steady turnout for the vigil. Those who attended included members of the Alpha Chi Omega sorority at Bucknell University.
“Our philanthropy is domestic violence awareness, so we work directly with Transitions on a lot of things like this where we’re sending care packages or cards for survivors of sexual assault and domestic violence. We also do a lot of fundraising for Transitions,” said vice president of philanthropy of Alpha Chi Omega and junior Emilie Tristano. “A big portion of our philanthropy is educating the members of our sorority as well as people involved in other organizations on campus about how sexual assault and domestic violence is very prevalent on college campuses.”
Staff writer Chris Shaddock can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 119 or email chrisshaddock@standard-journal.com.
