Candlelight vigil held at Hufnagle Park for domestic violence

Transitions of PA Education Specialist Nicole Yeager lights a candle during a vigil held Thursday in Hufnagle Park.

 Chris Shaddock/The Standard-Journal

LEWISBURG — The glow of small candles illuminated Hufnalge Park Thursday evening, remembering those who have passed on as a result of domestic abuse.

The vigil was held by Transitions of PA, a crisis center that provides advocacy, empowerment and education to victims and survivors of domestic abuse.

