LEWISBURG — Telehealth, healthcare services provided virtually, has given behavioral healthcare and related services a boost.
Jenny Bowen, CONCERN's North Central Region director, and other staff members have observed that reaching out online to people in need has allowed outpatient services to be more mobile.
CONCERN services include family behavioral healthcare, child welfare and juvenile justice. Clients include 3-year olds through adolescents and young adults.
Ordinarily, services were brought to recipients rather than having clients come to an office in many cases. The value of telehealth access became apparent early in the COVID-19 pandemic when people were leery about close contact and travel was not advised.
"(Telehealth) has enabled us to provide services to people in need safely," Bowen said. "If there are any COVID concerns then we are able to still meet their needs."
CONCERN staff members acknowledged that meeting clients online was as good as meeting in person. Young people at ease with communicating via electronic devices, especially teens, adapted to it seamlessly.
Maria Flores, CONCERN's Eastern Region director, said while there was disruption to conventional meetings a year ago, things have since changed for the better.
"The basic level of service, outpatient, has doubled, Flores said. "That is because more individuals have reached out, the stigma is lowering. There is more of an awareness. Seeking help is not associated with an illness or a deficiency that you have."
Flores noted that restrictions on telehealth were more numerous before the pandemic. Offerings had to meet certain regulations for insurance and comply with limits to what they could do online.
LaVonne Yoder, CONCERN clinical supervisor, said rural areas have also been given a boost. Not only has it been easier to hire therapists, virtual telehealth has also been an avenue for improved outcomes.
Yoder recalled a CONCERN therapist who found it a challenge before COVID to connect or make progress with one particular client.
"Somehow when COVID hit and they were stuck at home, they just had a connection through the virtual (medium)," Yoder said. "The client opened up and they developed a really positive therapeutic relationship."
Stacey Page-Miller, CONCERN clinical supervisor, said for some the toll of the COVID pandemic has included trauma. However, it is not the sort of trauma associated with violence, an auto accident or post traumatic stress disorder seen among survivors of wartime.
CONCERN adheres to the Child and Adolescent Service System Program (CASSP), principles by which each child and family is evaluated and treated individually. Older caregivers, including teachers, parents, grandparents and other family members need to be involved.
CONCERN has 12 Pennsylvania locations including Lewisburg, Towanda, Mansfield and Wellsboro, as well as a location in Lanham, Md. Visit www.concern4kids.org for more information.
