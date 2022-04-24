Penn College students to help staff Kentucky Derby kitchens

WILLIAMSPORT — A crew of students in Pennsylvania College of Technology’s hospitality majors are set to help feed the tens of thousands expected to attend the 148th running of the Kentucky Derby, to be held May 7 in Louisville, Ky.
Penn College students, pursuing degrees in culinary and baking and pastry arts, will help prepare the fine food that will be served throughout Churchill Downs’ premium dining areas, the venues that host celebrities and other VIPs. Last year, that included several students being selected to work in the brand-new, state-of-the-art kitchen for the sixth-floor Matt Winn’s Steakhouse.
In addition to individual venue kitchens, students serve in the Downs’ Main Kitchen, where the volume of ingredients is in the tons.
Students were selected for paid, Derby Week internships during on-campus interviews with staff from Levy Restaurants at Churchill Downs. In addition to the Kentucky Derby, students will prepare food for the week of races and festivities that lead up to the final contest.
“The Derby experience teaches our students about quality food service on a grand scale, one that we can’t replicate here on campus,” said Chef Charles R. Niedermyer, instructor of baking and pastry arts/culinary arts, who leads the student contingent each year. “Additionally, it pushes students to solve problems in real time as they navigate a dynamic mega event. We are grateful for our partnership with Levy Restaurants to offer this experience to culinary, baking and business students at Penn College.”
Penn College students slated to complete Kentucky Derby internships, listed by major:
• Professional baking: Hannah C. Regester, of Bedford.
• Baking and pastry arts: Corrina C. Blose, of Coplay; Dane S. Druckenmiller, of Hellertown; Larissa J. Ealy, of Jonestown; Josephina R. Hanzel, of Wellsville; Patrick E. Hufnagle, of Antes Fort; Emily P. Jones, of Ephrata; McKenna J. Morgan, of Mar Lin; Moira A. Smith, of Aaronsburg; Caleb J. Stemler, of Jersey Shore; and Alexis N. Youse, of Pottstown.
• Culinary applications: Nick S. Matthews, of Alpharetta, Ga.
• Culinary arts technology: Bryan Aguilar, of Reading; Zoie B. Boyer, of Watsontown; Madison Y. Cooper, of Harrisburg; Kelsyn M. Hart, of Linden; Kassidy J. Kalbach, of Berwick; Aaron Timmons, of Greencastle; and Kayla M. Wilson, of Williamsport.
• Business administration: Kylee P. Albert, of Boyertown.
