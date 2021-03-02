WASHINGTONVILLE — While the Montour Area Recreation Commission (MARC) is uncertain about its future involvement with the Montour Preserve, the organization's director is confident the 640-acre site will be in good hands.
Preserve owner Talen Energy announced Tuesday it has signed a settlement agreement with the Middle Susquehanna Riverkeeper Association to donate the preserve and $1.2 million to conservation efforts. Talen has also agreed to close a coal-ash waste disposal site.
MARC Director Bob Stoudt said his organization signed a lease with Talen Oct. 1, 2015, to maintain the recreational features of the preserve.
The lease was initially negotiated for a one-year term, renewable annually for up to 10 years.
"In 2019, we negotiated with Talen Energy to make it a three-year renewal term," Stoudt said. "The agreement was renewed in 2019 through 2022.
"In the event that the site changes hands, the lease changes hands, at that point," he continued. "We would hope to negotiate a new lease with the owners."
Stoudt said MARC had no involvement in the agreement signed between the Middle Susquehanna Riverkeeper Association and Talen Energy.
"If our future there is uncertain, that's not necessarily a problem for us," he said. "We want to see the Montour Preserve taken care of for the long term.
"If some other entity that can do the job as well as or better than us ends up maintaining the site, that's a win for us," he continued. "Hopefully we can get (the preserve) protected long term... If there is some other entity that is the forever manager of the site, we did our job."
Whatever the future holds in store, Stoudt said MARC will not assume ownership of the facility.
"MARC may not own land," Stoudt said. "The Montour Area Recreation Commission itself will not be the long-term owner of the site.
"We will have to figure out some long-term solution of who technically owns the land, who manages it."
He expressed concern about the maintenance of the dam on Lake Chillisquaque at the preserve.
"Since Talen Energy took over (ownership of the site from PPL), Talen maintains the dam," Stoudt explained. "They operate and maintain the dam and the sewage treatment plant on the site."
He said the new owners of the property will have to work with highly skilled individuals to maintain the dam.
"I believe it's a high-hazard dam," Stoudt said. "It's a life and death situation, taking proper care of that dam... We don't have that expertise or any of the technical know-how to do that."
While MARC's future involvement with the Montour Preserve is uncertain, Stoudt said the organization has a good working relationship with the Middle Susquehanna Riverkeeper Association.
"There may still be a role for MARC (at Montour Preserve)," he said. "That discussion begins today. We don't yet know what that role is going to be."
The association issued a press release Tuesday morning detailing the settlement.
Talen Energy signed the agreement with the Middle Susquehanna Riverkeeper Association, represented by attorneys at the Environmental Integrity Project, to address reported pollution from an ash dump adjacent to the company’s 49-year-old coal-fired power plant, located an hour north of Harrisburg, the Middle Susquehanna Riverkeeper Association noted.
“This agreement will lead to improved water quality in our region,” said John Zaktansky, the Middle Susquehanna Riverkeeper. “It will also preserve an incredibly valuable environmental, educational and recreational community asset — Lake Chillisquaque and the surrounding land, called the Montour Preserve — and protect it for future generations.”
Mary Greene, deputy director of the Environmental Integrity Project, said, “It’s always better to work out settlements like this than to go to court over pollution issues. This agreement will help protect the community’s health and local waterways by requiring additional monitoring to evaluate the impact of coal ash contaminants on groundwater and surface waters.”
Talen, based in Texas and Allentown, announced to the press on Nov. 10 it would switch from coal to a cleaner-burning fuel, likely natural gas, at the 1,500-megawatt Montour Power Plant in Washingtonville, and partner with Pattern Energy to build a 1,000-acre solar farm nearby.
According to the riverkeeper, the Susquehanna Middle Riverkeeper Association commits Talen to:
• Donate the 640-acre Montour Preserve to a nonprofit group or local government identified by the Middle Susquehanna Riverkeeper Association.
• Stop dumping coal ash and wastewater into an ash disposal basin next to the power plant by Dec. 31, 2025, and then close, drain and cap the waste pit by Oct. 17, 2028, or earlier if required by law, regulation or EPA.
• Install an extra monitoring well and continue sampling groundwater near the ash pit for at least 30 years to ensure that heavy metals and other contaminants do not leak into nearby streams, groundwater and drinking water.
• Contribute $1 million to the future owners of the Montour Preserve to ensure the proper maintenance of the preserve.
• Provide the Middle Susquehanna Riverkeeper Association with $200,000 for clean water programs consistent with the mission of the environmental group. The group will use the funding to sample streams near the coal ash waste sites, as well as select downstream drinking water wells, to help protect the community from contamination.
• Provide drinking water treatment for the nearby Trinity Church, located at 850 Cardinal Road in Danville, as long as the church is occupied.
• Adhere to a legally-binding deadline of Dec. 31, 2025, to stop burning coal at the plant.
Since the Montour power plant's construction nearly a half century ago, the power company and its predecessors have pumped water from the Susquehanna River into Lake Chillisquaque, which was formed through the construction of a dam.
About 200 bird species have been observed on or near Lake Chillisquaque, which has been described as a mecca for migrating birds, including ducks, geese, swans and other species.
The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission stocks several species of fish in the lake, including bullhead catfish, largemouth bass, yellow perch, northern pike and several other species. Water sampling in the lake has not detected any dangerous levels of pollutants.
The Middle Susquehanna Riverkeeper Association is a nonprofit organization committed to protecting and promoting the water-based resources within an 11,000-square-mile, 25-county watershed that feeds into the North and West branches of the Susquehanna River in central, northcentral and northeast Pennsylvania.
This story will be updated throughout the day.
