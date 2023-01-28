ANNVILLE — Erica Hauger, of Lewisburg, is one of 13 Lebanon Valley College students who participated in a winter break Navajo Nation Service-Learning Trip. The group spent the week immersed in life on a Navajo reservation as they completed numerous projects on two different farms in Tuba City, Ariz.
Hauger, a graduate of Mifflinburg Area High School, is pursuing a Bachelor of Arts in criminal justice.
