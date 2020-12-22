MIDDLEBURG — The outpouring of support for a federal corrections officer recently injured in the line of duty continued to astonish all involved.
Dale Fraquet, injured early Dec. 7 at the Federal Correctional Complex Allenwood, has now been home for more than a week. He returned to his Middleburg home following surgery and time on the critical list at Geisinger.
“It’s been incredible,” Franquet said of the support. “People have been reaching out from all over.”
A GoFundMe page was promptly set up to help the Franquet family. Siblings Jeff Franquet and Corie Kline set up the page which noted Dale lost his eye after surgery.
Donations to the online fundraising site have totaled more than $36,000 to date. Comments, some from fellow officers, expressed solidarity with their injured colleague.
Other donations to #FranquetStrong were from friends and family members. The name of Michael Piecuch, Snyder County district attorney, appeared on the list of contributors.
Bree Solomon, Midd-West athletic director, said sales of T-shirts have begun as a fundraiser for Ffanquet and his family. Franquet, who was a state runner-up wrestler while attending Lewisburg Area High School in the 1980s, also coached the sport for Midd-West High School.
Franquet and another officer were allegedly attacked by an inmate, who reportedly used a piece of metal in the assault.
Franquet said he was not returning to work any time soon.
“At this point in my life I haven’t made any decision about whether I am going to go back or retire,” he said. “I am eligible to retire as it is.”
However, a return to coaching the region’s wrestlers was definite.
“I want the people to know I appreciate the support and the respect I have been receiving,” Franquet added.
Shirley Franquet, Dale’s mom, was also gratified by the outpouring. She was confident her son would recover but also noted whether or not he would return to work was a decision yet to be made.
Shane Fausey, leader of the union representing Franquet and other officers, also offered a message of solidarity.
“The outpouring of support for officer Franquet and his family, by both individuals and organizations, from across the country, is a testament to his character, not only as a professional law enforcement officer but also as a pillar of his community,” Fausey said. “An attack on one of us is an attack on all of us.”
