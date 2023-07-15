HARRISBURG — "It was a lot of long nights and a lot of hurry up and wait."
Those were the words of newly elected Rep. Michael Stender (R-108), as he described his first experience with the state budget process.
Stender was elected to fill the seat vacated by now Sen. Lynda Schlegel-Culver (R-27). He was sworn in to office June 5.
With only about a month of Harrisburg under his belt, Stender was thrown into the waters of budget discussions.
"I was familiar with the mechanics of the budget process," he said. "I've seen it from afar. I, however, was not privileged to attend budget meetings due to my introductory time in the House.
"It was an interesting experience to say the least and was like trying to drink water from a firehose," he continued. "I like to know what I'm looking at as I had to bring myself up to speed and playing catch-up with what was being proposed."
Stender said the Republican House minority didn't have all the information until the last week of June, with the budget deadline looming on June 30.
"I did not realize that when a budget's approved the Senate copy of the budget came in a hard copy, which included a break down of certain line items that I had to pour over," said Stender. "On June 30 we were there until 4:30 p.m. and had caucus meetings. I was being brought up to speed on the bullet points on what was being voted on."
He said Pennsylvania runs "a very fine line."
"Our governor asked for a $45 billion budget and we are going to find it hard to fund a budget with a fine line," Stender said.
Being new to his post, Stender said he did not feel any pressure from anyone on how to cast his vote.
"Occasionally a party whip will try to influence a vote," Stender said. "But, it doesn't happen as often as people think it does. The consensus I got was that I was to vote with my district in mind."
With that said, Stender said he voted against the proposal that came up for vote in the House.
"I did not support the budget," he said. "I felt it did not do enough to address the structural deficit. It did not address integrity issues in some of the programs the governor wanted, especially on education.
"I really like the lifeline scholarship program, and initially the governor was on board with the program as well," Stender continued. "But the governor backtracked on that, and that was concerning to me."
Overall, Stender found the budgetary process more difficult than expected.
"There were days I was there and thought we were going to vote on something and then didn't," Stender said. "I thought we'd get it done before June 30, but we just didn't vote on it. It surprised me that the leadership on the other side didn't seemed concerned about the budget process.
"At times it felt like hurry up and wait.
He believes constituents don't realize the "short window of time" House members were given to vote on the budget.
"We were not given weeks or days to read over this, but only hours," Stender said. "It was stressful to me that I wanted to best represent the people of the 108th district. I was stressed in the fact of how this budget would affect the people."
He did receive help in the process.
"I will say being a new member of the house, people on both sides of the isle reached out to me to see if I had any questions on what I was voting on," Stender said. "Rep. (David_ Rowe (R-85) and Sen. Culver were all extremely helpful in explaining things to me as well."
The Senate has yet to sign off on the budget. It is expected to be back in session Sept. 18.
"It's painfully obvious that when you're in the minority caucus there are really no leverages on amendments made," Stender said. "We need a state budget that is not dependent on surplus funds. We need a sustainable budget. I, personally, would like to see no increases in spending."
He said Pennsylvania's expenditures are more than its revenue.
"I don't like the use of rainy day accounts," Stender said. "I like that we use real numbers based on money we bring in before we spend it. This year we are still using stimulus money in this budget to fill the gaps and it's concerning to me. The 2023-2024 budget is $3 billion over where it should be, or 6% more in spending than the 2022-23 budget.
"I would like to see a lower spending number especially when we are in an inflated market," he added.
Heading into the future Stender hopes the budgetary process progresses in a positive manner.
"I want to know that state government is funding things properly," Stender said. "When we don't fund programs such as Area Agency on Aging or Children and Youth Services, we all suffer. Programs like these need funding because people can't wait. I'm hoping we are called back to Harrisburg early to have this budget done.
"We haven't done the education code or the fiscal code as they still haven't been worked on by the House, so I'll still be voting on some big pieces that we still should finish... I don't think this is the last that we will be visiting the 2023-24 budget."
