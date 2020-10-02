LEWISBURG — More than 300 Bucknell University alumni and some current students have signed a letter calling for abolition of the so-called Greek system of fraternities at the school.
The letter was circulated after news emerged that sophomore John Jean, a current Bucknell student, has filed a federal suit naming the university, a local and national “Greek letter” fraternity and three students as defendants.
Jean’s nine-count civil action was filed Sept. 22 in United States District Court for the Middle District of Pennsylvania and described “brutal hazing” at the Kappa Delta Rho (KDR) fraternity earlier that month. It included physical and psychological abuse such as being kicked, punched and being burned on the feet with a lit cigarette.
Jean was also allegedly forced to drink hard liquor and become intoxicated to where his “life was in serious danger.” A trip to the Evangelical Community Hospital emergency department was necessary for treatment of alcohol poisoning and a concussion. That followed a drinking game where bottles of vodka were consumed as other people cheered, records showed.
Each count seeks compensation, punitive damages and other relief as appropriate for the allegations. They include hazing, negligence, assault and battery, negligent infliction of emotional distress or false imprisonment. The university, the national and local chapters of KDR, members William C. Babcock, Dillon Duttera and Nicholas Zanghetti were named in some or all of the counts.
Papers filed noted KDR was banned from Bucknell in 2009 for hazing, but reinstated in 2012.
The letter said signees were “horrified, though not surprised, to learn of John Jean’s hazing as a KDR pledge.” It cited racism, sexism and homophobia among “outrageous problems” at the university, coupled with “don’t rock the boat” responses.
The letter was addressed to John Bravman, university president, Provost Elisabeth Mermann-Jozwiak, Dean of Students Amy Badal and colleagues. It commended the courage of the plaintiff for filing the action.
Signees included Nana A. Appiah-Padi, a member of the Class of 2020 from Lewisburg. He found the allegations appalling at a time when social awareness has been raised in part due to a viral pandemic but not surprising.
“Even in a pandemic I know the amount of social capital that Greek life has,” he said. “A lot of people do a lot of things they are not comfortable with in order to have that access.”
Appiah-Padi said hearing of individual students doing cruel or mean things to other students was not uncommon. The university, he said, has done little to investigate or find out what is going on when people make complaints.
The desire to abolish Greek life at Bucknell, Appiah-Padi said, predated the current allegations.
Mike Ferlazzo, university spokesperson, said it was not university policy to comment on pending litigation.
