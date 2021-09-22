BLOOMSBURG — Award-winning writer Nadia Owusu will read from her memoir "Aftershocks" at 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 7, in Carver Hall, Gross Auditorium, as part of Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania's Big Dog Reading Series.
Owusu's first book, "Aftershocks" has topped many most-anticipated and best book of the year lists. In the blook Owusu tells her story about her nomadic childhood spent following her father, a United Nations official, for work, the abandonment from her mother, and of eventually arriving in New York and the difficulties that followed.
A Ghanaian and Armenian-American writer and urbanist, Owusu was born in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, and raised in Italy, Ethiopia, England, Ghana and Uganda. She is the recipient of a 2019 Whiting Award. Her lyric essay, "So Devilish a Fire" won the Atlas Review chapbook contest.
She is the director of storytelling at Frontline Solutions, a Black-owned consulting firm that helps social-change organizations to define goals, execute plans, and evaluate impact. She is a graduate of Pace University and earned a master's degree from Hunter College. She earned her MFA in creative nonfiction at the Mountainview low-residency program where she now teaches. She lives in Brooklyn.
The Big Dog Reading Series is sponsored by the College of Liberal Arts and the Department of English.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.