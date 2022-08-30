Hospitality students expand their experience

Nataly Acosta

 Provided by Jennifer A. Cline/Penn College

WILLIAMSPORT — Six students in baking, pastry and culinary arts at Pennsylvania College of Technology recently completed summer internships that provided a wealth of real-world learning with Hershey Entertainment and Resorts.

Among them was Nataly Acosta, a culinary arts technology student from Shillington. She helped prepare food at various eateries inside Hersheypark, joining the teams at Milton’s Ice Cream Parlor, The Overlook Food Court and The Cabana Grill, as well as at Hersheypark Stadium and the Giant Center.

