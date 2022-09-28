Fraternity to hold memorial service to honor Deans

LEWISBURG — Members of the Phi Lambda Theta Chapter of the Chi Phi Fraternity will remember one of their most tireless alumni advisors during Homecoming Weekend at Bucknell University.
A Celebration of Life to honor Thomas R. Deans — a member of the Bucknell Class of 1955 — will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, in Bucknell University’s Rooke Chapel. He passed away Oct. 28, 2021.
Deans was honored just last year when PLT’s Chapter House at Bucknell University was renamed the Thomas R. Deans House in tribute to his more than 66 years of mentoring.
During an 2021 interview, Deans said as a student at Bucknell University he was drawn to PLT as the one fraternity that welcomed individuals regardless of race or culture.
Deans founded Thomas R. Deans and Associates, a planning and preservation consultancy, and was an investor and organizer for downtown revitalization in Milton. He started the statewide Pennsylvania Preservation Organization and was involved in historic and civic organizations throughout his life, including coaching Little League for six years.
In 1955, he volunteered as secretary of the fraternity alumni association, starting a tenure that included terms as president, vice president and alumni advisor. He consistently encouraged PLT to adhere to its goal of integrated membership, saying, “Fraternities by their fraternal nature are trying to find people they’re comfortable with. We’re trying to find people we’re uncomfortable with.”
Deans’ wife, Gail Deans, of Milton, noted that he made a point of inviting new foreign students to meet Fraternity members.
“That was one of his main goals,” she said, “that a fraternity be very inclusive. He loved the kids.”
Over the years Deans led a campaign to build the fraternity’s long dreamed of House on the Hill, their present location on Bucknell’s campus. He met weekly with the current Chapter presidents, guiding them in their leadership of the fraternity. In 1984, Phi Lambda Theta established an affiliation with Chi Phi National, after an extensive search spearheaded by Deans.
In July, at the National fraternity’s annual Congress in Philadelphia, Gail Deans was presented with a posthumous award for Tom’s countless years of work on behalf of the National. The Thomas R. Deans Award of Excellence will be earned by the local fraternity with the highest accreditation scores in areas of community service, fraternity GPA, charitable works, etc.
“The passing of Tom means we are passing into a new era,” said Harley Bennett, Class of 1964 and vice president of the board of directors of the Phi Lambda Theta Chapter of Chi Phi. “We are blessed to have an extremely strong chapter at this time … It is not an understatement to say that our Fraternity would not be here today were it not for Tom. We hope that Tom’s legacy will inspire today’s students to become tomorrow’s leaders.”
Immediately after Deans’ Memorial Service, fraternity members will adjourn to the Chapter House for lunch and a quick meeting. A homecoming banquet will be held at 5:30 at the Lewisburg Hotel..
