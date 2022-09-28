Fraternity to hold memorial service to honor Deans

A memorial service and Celebration of Life to honor Thomas R. Deans will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, in Bucknell University’s Rooke Chapel.

 Provided

LEWISBURG — Members of the Phi Lambda Theta Chapter of the Chi Phi Fraternity will remember one of their most tireless alumni advisors during Homecoming Weekend at Bucknell University.

A Celebration of Life to honor Thomas R. Deans — a member of the Bucknell Class of 1955 — will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, in Bucknell University’s Rooke Chapel. He passed away Oct. 28, 2021.

