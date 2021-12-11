MIFFLINBURG — The 32nd Mifflinburg Christkindl Market was not not only a place for German-inspired vendors and entertainers, but also a venue for ongoing stories of people.
Among them, Logan Roush, a young man from New Berlin who underwent a double lung transplant in 2018. "Roushville," his annual Halloween display, was well-attended and known throughout the region.
Community members held frequent Lungs for Logan fundraisers through the period of preparation for his surgery at Duke University Hospital in Durham, N.C.
Lungs for Logan returned this week as Roush, dad Shawn and grandmother Betty Hollenbach sold apple dumplings from a vendor hut.
Roush said the actual transplant needed due to cystic fibrosis went well. But there have been complications and related expenses.
"I've been traveling to North Carolina monthly for complications from the surgery," Roush said. "We've had a lot of trouble with some medical bills."
Roush said the surgery takes a toll on the kidneys, a fact which could lead to a regular need for dialysis. Exercise is helpful, he added, but the strain on the kidneys limits and related fluid buildup limits such activities.
Roush noted his dad has had to take off from work to drive him to North Carolina and back. Interested donors may contribute via a Facebook site for more information about Lungs for Logan.
A few huts away, Landis Reiff has filled the stall with Black Forest cuckoo clocks. They regularly chimed and emitted their familiar bird call sound as the opening evening progressed.
Reiff, whose Reiff's Clocks is also known for clock repair, started repairing clocks almost as a hobby about 14 years ago. He said the mechanism involved is a complex one.
"There really is a chain reaction on the movement," Reiff said. "The time chain triggers the cuckoos, the bellows lifts the birds and makes it come out and move. If there is clock with a music box, it triggers the music and that play."
Reiff has imported the genuine German-made specifically for Christkindl.
The appearance of author Richard Mickelson of Tully, N.Y. indicated out-of-state vendors were eager to return to the annual market. Richard and Paula Mickelson have set up at the market for 15 years, offering plush toys and books for children.
One of Mickelson's latest, "My Very First Mother Goose Puzzle Book," combines portions of two nursery rhymes with a single illustration. There are also questions for the very young with each puzzle.
"A child has to determine from the nursery rhymes what in that picture goes with each nursery rhyme," he said. "Then they answer the question."
One puzzle combines a bit of the story of Jack and Jill with that of Jack Sprat. Another combines Humpty Dumpty with Hickety Pickety My Black Hen.
The market will be open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, along and around Market Street, Mifflinburg. Visit www.oldchristkindl.com for more information.
