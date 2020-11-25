SELINSGROVE — Snyder County Libraries recently announced that the Festival of Trees will be held Nov. 30 through Dec. 30 at the Gelnett Library and online at www.snydercountylibraries.org/festivaloftrees.
All trees and wreaths are based upon a children’s book or a theme, and are decorated by local community groups and families.
The trees can be viewed at the Gelnett Library in Selinsgrove during library open hours, which are currently 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays, and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.
To vote for your favorite tree, visit the website, which will have pictures of all trees and wreaths, as well as videos of volunteers reading the books associated with the trees.
For more information, contact Pam Ross, executive director, at pam.ross@snydercountylibraries.org or 570-374-7163.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.