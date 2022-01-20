LEWISBURG — An ordinance requiring licensing, insurance and inspection of short-term rental properties was enacted Tuesday night by Lewisburg Borough Council and took effect immediately.
The Short-Term Rental Licensing and Inspection Ordinance applies to a “dwelling wherein a furnished room, multiple rooms or an entire property is let for occupancy for a period ranging from one to 29 days.”
A fee, which council members said would be about $50 to $100, will be imposed. However, the text of the ordinance only noted that the council would establish a fee “from time to time.”
Applicants will need to provide contact information about the owner or agent if used, a floor plan, zoning permit, business license and proof of at least $300,000 in homeowner’s liability insurance. An agreement indemnifying the borough from claims, an inspection report and other information as deemed necessary by code enforcement will also be required.
Inspections will be completed annually or every 24 months depending on the type of short term rental. Provisions for vehicle parking shall be consistent with minimums established by zoning.
The ordinance also called for limits to the maximum number of occupants per room based on the number of bedrooms in the rental property. A two-bedroom rental would allow up to eight occupants while the five-bedroom maximum could allow up to 14 occupants.
Penalties if found guilty of a summary violation included fines of $100 to $1,000 plus costs of prosecution. If imprisonment is included, it may not exceed 90 days. Each day a violation continues after notice was deemed a separate violation.
The purpose of the ordinance as adopted was to “protect and promote the public health, safety and welfare of the residents of the borough.” Drafts of the ordinance were first seen in February 2020 amid concern about safety of “Airbnb” style rentals with off-site ownership.
Other action by council included purchase of a new phone system for the borough office building. The $8,816.83 system would include improved conferencing abilities for council chambers.
Purchase of a Freightliner dump truck was approved at a price of $184,642.57 via a cooperative purchasing program. Delivery of the unit, to be paid for by a Highway Equipment Depreciation Fund, was expected in 2023.
An amount of $20,469.16 was reallocated from a South Sixth Street reconstruction project in the 2018 Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) to the Lewisburg Emergency Siren Notification Project.
