SELINSGROVE — Susquehanna University and Lehigh Carbon Community College have partnered to make it easier for Lehigh Valley students to continue their education and earn a bachelor’s degree.
Susquehanna University President Jonathan Green and Lehigh Carbon Community College President Ann D. Bieber signed a transfer agreement that will offer Lehigh Carbon graduates guaranteed admission to Susquehanna University.
Students at Lehigh Carbon who submit a letter of intent to attend Susquehanna University prior to completing 30 transferable credit hours will have the following benefits:
• Guaranteed admission into a bachelor’s degree program with third-year (junior) status at Susquehanna University upon completion of an Associate of Arts or an Associate of Science degree.
• Eligibility for an academic scholarship from Susquehanna University of up to $32,000 per year based on their grade point average at Lehigh Carbon during the application phase.
• Eligibility for an additional $5,000 scholarship from Susquehanna University per year if students are members of the Phi Theta Kappa honor society.
