State Police At Montoursville DUI
WILLIAMSPORT — A 28-year-old Williamsport man was reportedly under the influence of alcohol when troopers stopped his 2019 Subaru Crosstrek at 7:42 p.m. May 29 along Pine Street and Little League Boulevard, Williamsport.
An investigation is ongoing.
2-vehicle crash (injury)
MUNCY CREEK TOWNSHIP — Three people were transported to area hospitals for treatment of injuries following a two-vehicle crash which occurred at 6:40 p.m. July 23 along North Main Street, Muncy Creek Township, Lycoming County.
Trooper said a 2007 Ford F-150 driven by Chester Swank, 33, of Muncy, was traveling north on main Street when the vehicle crossed the center line and struck a 2008 Ford Edge driven by Sherman Harden, 45, of Muncy. The F-150 became engulfed in flames, with Swank and a 4-year-old passenger being pulled from the vehicle by witnesses.
Swank and the boy were transported to area hospitals for treatment of injuries of unknown severity. Troopers said Harden was also transported to the hospital for treatment of injuries.
2-vehicle crash
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — No injuries were noted following a two-vehicle crash at 2:39 p.m. July 24 along East Third Street at Russell Avenue, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
A 2016 Dodge Caravan driven by an unnamed person was traveling west when it attempted to move to the right lane and sideswiped a 2016 Nissan Rogue, troopers reported. The driver of the Dodge was issued a warning for driving on roadways laned for traffic.
2-vehicle crash
CLINTON TOWNSHIP — No one was injured following a two-vehicle crash at 7:16 p.m. July 25 along North Main Street, north of East Houston Avenue, Clinton Township, Lycoming County.
Richard G. Aunkst, 81, of Watsontown, was traveling north in a 2006 Toyota Highlander when it went into the oncoming lane to pass a stopped 2019 Ford Focus driven by Jeanne L. Folk, 74, of Montgomery, and struck the Focus, police noted. Both drivers were belted.
Theft by deception
GAMBLE TOWNSHIP — Someone allegedly attempted to use the personal information of a 28-year-old Trout Run woman to open an unemployment claim.
The incident was reported at 6:25 p.m. July 26 along Southard Road, Gamble Township, Lycoming County.
Criminal mischief
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — A westbound 2007 Mercury Milan was struck by eggs as it traveled at 12:30 a.m. July 28 along Lincoln Drive and Clayton Avenue, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
Alexander Bartley, 18, of Wiliamsport, was reportedly driving the vehicle. No one was injured.
Theft by deception
GAMBLE TOWNSHIP — Someone used credit card information of a 75-year-old Cogan Station man to purchase two Xbox games valued at $40.
The incident was reported at 6:44 p.m. July 26 along Chaapel Mountain Road, Gamble Township, Lycoming County.
Lost property
MUNCY CREEK TOWNSHIP — A black Beretta M9 handgun was reported missing.
The handgun was reported missing at 3 p.m. July 25 along Pepper Street, Muncy Creek Township, Lycoming County. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-368-5700.
State Police At Selinsgrove DUI
MONROE TOWNSHIP — A 46-year-old Selinsgrove man has been charged with driving under the influence after allegedly exhibiting signs of impairment during a traffic stop.
Marc Agostinelli was charged as the result of the stop, which occurred at 7:44 p.m. June 25 at North Susquehanna Trail and Lenker Avenue, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
Agostinelli allegedly admitted to consuming alcohol.
Theft
MONROE TOWNSHIP — A 52-year-old Selinsgrove woman reported someone opening a fraudulent unemployment claim in her name.
The alleged incident occurred at 3:26 p.m. July 20 along Park Avenue, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
Buffalo Valley Regional Police Department Activity Report
Friday, July 23: Traffic warning, 1:24 a.m., Westbranch Highway; phone call request, 1:47 a.m., Industrial Boulevard; traffic warning, 5:27 a.m., St. Mary Street; non-reportable accident, 6:55 a.m., Westbranch Highway at Moser Lane; commercial motor vehicle, 7:42 a.m., North Derr Drive; phone call request, 8:30 a.m., Furnace Road; parking complaint, 8:33 a.m., South Fifth Street; phone call request, 8:44 a.m., West Market Street; commercial motor vehicle, 9:04 a.m., North Derr Drive; phone call request, 9:45 a.m., Industrial Boulevard; commercial motor vehicle, 9:55 a.m., North Derr Drive; commercial motor vehicle, 10:40 a.m., North Derr Drive; commercial motor vehicle, 11:05 a.m., North Derr Drive; fraud, 11:52 a.m., Rusty Run Lane; assist other agency, 12:51 p.m., Westbranch Highway; be on the lookout, 1:39 p.m., Penn Township; welfare check, 2:13 p.m., North Derr Drive; juvenile issue, 6:07 p.m., Lan Avon; traffic warning, 8:33 p.m., North Derr Drive and St. Mary Street; traffic warning, 9:10 p.m., Market and Eighth streets; animal issue, 9:24 p.m., Hawthorne Drive; assist fire/EMS, 9:32 p.m., Sunnyside Drive.
Saturday, July 24: theft, 12:04 a.m., Old Turnpike Road; burglar alarm, 1:29 a.m., Furnace Road; traffic warning, 2:19 a.m., North Derr Drive; noise complaint, 11:56 a.m., Westbranch Highway; noise complaint, 1:38 p.m., North Third Street; assist other agency, 4:09 p.m., AJK Boulevard; open door, 4:21 p.m., North Derr Drive; burglar alarm, 6:08 p.m., Furnace Road; intoxicated person, 11:07 p.m., North Derr Drive.
Sunday, July 25: traffic warning, 2:27 a.m., North Seventh Street; non-injury accident, 10:24 a.m., Fairfield Road; MHMR, 2:38 p.m., Old Turnpike Road.
