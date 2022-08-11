Clinton County Speedway to feature 410 sprint cars

Phil Walter

 Provided by Clinton County Speedway

MILL HALL — The Clinton County Speedway will feature two nights of racing Friday, Aug. 12 and Saturday, Aug. 13, with the Saturday event featuring the return of 410 sprint cars to the speedway. The event will honor Phil Walter, of McClure, who holds the record for the track record for the most 410 sprint car victories.

The Phil Walter Classic will pay $6,300, in honor of Walter’s iconic No. 63 sprint car. Walter has 29 career wins at the speedway, with his first win occurring on May 12, 1989, during the speedway’s inaugural season.

