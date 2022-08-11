Clinton County Speedway to feature 410 sprint cars

MILL HALL — The Clinton County Speedway will feature two nights of racing Friday, Aug. 12 and Saturday, Aug. 13, with the Saturday event featuring the return of 410 sprint cars to the speedway. The event will honor Phil Walter, of McClure, who holds the record for the track record for the most 410 sprint car victories.
The Phil Walter Classic will pay $6,300, in honor of Walter’s iconic No. 63 sprint car. Walter has 29 career wins at the speedway, with his first win occurring on May 12, 1989, during the speedway’s inaugural season.
Walter was the 1993 Sprint Car Division Champion, when he won 10 of the 15 races hosted that year.
Ryan Smith, of Kunkletown, won the track’s 410 Sprint Car Shootout in 2021, when the 410s made their first appearance at the speedway in a decade. Smith will be back to defend his title. Other drivers expected to appear include Billy Dietrich of Aspers, Devon Borden of Raymond, W.Va., and Tyler Esh of Providence.
In addition to the 410 sprint cars, the IMCA Modifieds will be part of the program in a $1,000 to win event. A championship race for the 4 Cylinders will pay $500 to the winner. Gates open at 4 p.m., with hot laps beginning at 7.
The Friday night show will feature the RaceSaver Sprint Cars, Pro Stocks, 270 Micros, 600 Micros, and the 4-Cylinders. Gates open at 5 p.m., with hot laps beginning at 7.
Selinsgrove to showcase four divisions
SELINSGROVE — Selinsgrove Speedway returns to action at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, with the four-division “Showdown on Sand Hill,” featuring super late models, limited late models, 305 sprint cars and roadrunners Track gates will open at 5 p.m.
The Selinsgrove Ford super late models will compete in a 25-lap main event paying $3,000 to win and $300 to start out of the $15,000 purse. Tow money for super late model drivers who take a green flag will be $200.
The Lelands.com 410 sprint cars return to the track at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, in the Acme Companies $5,000-to-win 42nd Annual Jack Gunn Memorial. Limited late models and 305 sprint cars will also be in action.
Bloomsburg reschedules Fan Appreciation Night
BLOOMSBURG — The Bloomsburg Fair Raceway’s Fan Appreciation Night, which had been scheduled for Friday, Aug. 5, will now be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 18.
The event was rescheduled as a rainstorm struck as the pits were filling up on Aug. 5.
The Aug. 18 event will feature the USAC East Coast Sprint Cars, ARDS midgets, 305 sprints and FWD 4-Cylinder Stocks.
A 358 modified race which had been scheduled for Aug. 18 will not be held, due to a number of factors. The Tezos All-Star Circuit of Champions are scheduled to hold a $6,000-to-win event at the track Wednesday, Aug. 24.
Williams Grove returns to action Aug. 19
MECHANICSBURG — There will be no racing at Williams Grove Speedway Friday, Aug. 12. The track will return to action Friday, Aug. 19, with a program featuring the Lawrence Chevrolet 410 Sprint Cars and the World of Outlaws Super Late Models Series.
The late models will compete in a 40-lap, $10,000 to win main event. The 410 sprint car race, the Billy Kimmel Memorial, will pay $6,000 to win.
The Tezos All-Star Circuit of Champions Sprints will invade Williams Grove Friday, Aug. 26, to compete in the Union Quarries Jack Gunn Memorial Twin 20s.
