Library featuring musical garden

Adalyn and Mason Trutt make music on the new rainbow chimes at the West End Library.

 Provided by Jackie Dziadosz

LAURELTON — A music garden is growing on the lawn of West End Library in Laurelton.

The garden features rainbow chimes, with plans to add two harmony flowers and two petal drums. The colorful steel instruments are intended to spark interest and engage patrons of all ages.

