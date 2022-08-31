Library featuring musical garden

LAURELTON — A music garden is growing on the lawn of West End Library in Laurelton.
The garden features rainbow chimes, with plans to add two harmony flowers and two petal drums. The colorful steel instruments are intended to spark interest and engage patrons of all ages.
“We wanted something for the kids and adults to come and enjoy, said Library Director Wendy Rote. “We can hear the chimes being played when patrons are on their way in and out. The notes are on the pentatonic scale so anything you play sounds nice.”
Judy McLain, children’s programming coordinator, first learned about the idea of music gardens in a recent issue of the American Libraries magazine.
“We wanted to make better use of our outdoor spaces,” said McLain. “We will be planning outdoor programming around the instruments such as music-themed storytimes.”
Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, libraries across the country have come up with unique ways to offer outdoor options for patrons and to continue to encourage discovery through sound and creative play.
The music garden is anticipated to be complete by spring, said Rote. Money from the Margaret Moyer memorial fund was used to purchase the rainbow chimes from Percussion Play, a UK-based company.
Moyer was an active board member and volunteer at the library Those interested in donating to the project may donate directly to West End Library, 45 Ball Park Road, Laurelton, PA 17835.
